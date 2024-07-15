Extenet Upgrades its 5G Network at Fiserv Forum with MatSing Lens Antennas

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MatSing, the pioneer and innovator of high-capacity lens antenna technology, today announced that Extenet has increased network capacity at the Fiserv Forum, home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, in advance of the 2024 RNC. The 18,000-capacity arena spans over 730,000 sq. ft. and hosts about 200 events, including NBA and NCAA basketball games and music performances, throughout the year.

With 10 MatSing MS-4.2DB60 lens antennas operational for the past few years covering the seating and bowl, as part of the distributed network, high-capacity C-Band was added by Extenet recently in the entire venue. With two MS-6F45 line-of-sight aerial locations, the venue has become “C-Band enabled” in a rapid and effective manner.

“To prepare for events like the RNC that draw in thousands of attendees indoors, besides several thousands in the surrounding entertainment district, venues must have best-in-class infrastructure to support the capacity needed for advanced connectivity,” said Bo Larsson, MatSing CEO. “At Fiserv Forum, upload capacity remains imperative to provide people a platform to share their experiences during games and events via videos and social media. We’re proud to continue our partnership with Extenet to deliver increased network scalability and capabilities at the Forum.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our network with MatSing at the Fiserv Forum where we host multiple carriers on our neutral-host network,” said Mike Alt, SVP of Customer Solutions at Extenet. “Enabling multiple sectors with low, mid, and C-Band, we’ve built a high-performing mobile network which was important for the carriers and venues. As a future-proof antenna solution provider, MatSing continues to be a preferred vendor for us, and we continue to work with them in several of our venues.”

As tens of thousands of viewers tune in to and attend the highly anticipated RNC, they will experience uninterrupted streaming from the Fiserv Forum as the Republican Party officially selects the nominees for president and vice president of the 2024 United States presidential election.

About MatSing

Founded in 2005, MatSing has developed and patented new meta-materials to create the world’s first lightweight and multibeam lens antennas. This new approach for high-performance, high-capacity antenna design is more efficient and offers key advantages over traditional antennas, the ability to provide broadband coverage, emit and maintain multiple beams, and to do so cleanly with minimal RF interference. Nationwide coverage isn’t the only critical challenge facing telecoms companies, and MatSing’s Lens antenna solution is ideal to meet the capacity demands at outdoor events, stadiums and macro uses in cities, suburbs, and rural areas. Each antenna can provide multiple independent sectors, up to 48, providing the highest capacity across multiple bands with the fewest antennas possible. MatSing lens technology is the perfect fit for 4G LTE and 5G mobile broadband coverage, and it is the most cost-effective network densification tool in the industry.

To learn more about MatSing RF lens antennas, please visit us at MatSing – RF Lens Technologies or send an email to our expert staff at info@matsing.com.