Pentair and MSP Airport Announce New Collaboration to Reduce Single-Use Plastic Waste

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life’s most essential resource, and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) are excited to announce a new collaboration to sustainably deliver great-tasting, high-quality drinking water while reducing the need for single-use plastic water bottles for the millions of travelers that visit and fly through the MSP international hub each year. MSP, owned and operated by the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), is the 19th busiest airport in North America by passenger traffic.

Pentair is the first partner in MSP’s new strategic partnership program which aims to collaborate with businesses and community organizations to enhance the passenger experience and drive innovation. As the Official Water Sponsor of MSP, Pentair is working to help the airport promote sustainability through the installation of 10 HOPE Hydration HydroStations. The cutting-edge HydroStations are the first water refill stations of their kind at any airport worldwide, dispensing free, chilled, and filtered water while providing an interactive experience to users. Through the HydroStations, Pentair and MSP will be educating travelers about water-related issues and the positive environmental impact they can make by bringing and filling a reusable water bottle while traveling.

Each of the HydroStations feature filtration technology by Everpure from Pentair Water Solutions, providing MSP employees and travelers with a free, great-tasting and more sustainable alternative to single-use plastic water bottles.

“ Pentair aims to create a better world for people and the planet through smart, sustainable water solutions,” said Adrian Chiu, EVP and President, Pentair Water Solutions. “ Our Everpure filtration technology is a leader in the foodservice industry, and we are excited to bring our filtration expertise to MSP in support of their efforts to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainable practices by providing travelers with free, filtered water at the HydroStations.”

It is estimated that the current network of 80 water bottle refill stations at MSP reduce the need for approximately 600 pounds* of single-use plastic bottles every day. Using integrated IoT technology, the HydroStations at MSP track real-time impact data associated with the elimination of single-use plastics including plastic and carbon emissions savings, which will be displayed on each HydroStation.

“ Our goal is to make it easy for passengers and our airport community to choose reusable options over single-use options,” said Brian Ryks, CEO of the MAC. “ We’re excited about this strategic partnership because it shines a brighter spotlight on ways to reduce waste and support sustainable practices that go well beyond the airport.”

“ Our mission is to encourage people to Refill, not Landfill; we are excited to showcase the HOPE HydroStation at MSP, one of the world's leading sustainable airports, powered by Pentair's advanced Everpure filtration technology. This is a major step for us together towards building a more sustainable future everywhere,” said Jorge Richardson, HOPE Hydration CEO and Founder. “ As frequent travelers, we understand the need for great hydration solutions in airports, and we are thrilled to help travelers make a positive environmental impact.”

For more information, visit Pentair.com/mspairport.

*Assuming 20 oz plastic bottle with a weight of 14.7 oz.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life’s most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2023 of approximately $4.1 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 10,500 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

About The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC)

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) owns and operates one of the nation’s largest airport systems, including Minneapolis-St Paul International (MSP) and six general aviation airports. The MAC’s airports connect the region to the world and showcase Minnesota’s extraordinary culture to millions of passengers from around the globe who arrive or depart through MAC airports each year. Though a public corporation of the state of Minnesota, the organization is not funded by income or property taxes. Instead, the MAC’s operations are funded by rents and fees generated by users of its airports. For more information, visit www.metroairports.org.

About HOPE Hydration

HOPE Hydration ("HOPE") is a B-Corp certified water-technology start-up dedicated to increasing sustainable water access and reducing plastic waste through free, ad-powered, water refill stations, called “HydroStations”. The HydroStation is a unique water solution that combines smart-city technology, advertising opportunities, and premium water quality.

HOPE's team is making access to free, clean water both sustainable and scalable. Co-Founder Dave Tigue brings deep engineering and manufacturing experience, having previously overseen multi-million dollar hardware product lines. Co-Founder Cristina Gnecco has spent her career building collaborations and impactful partnerships with global Fortune 500 companies around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. HOPE Founder & CEO Jorge Richardson, a Forbes 30 Under 30 Nominee, previously led the development and roll-out of water-technology onto over a billion iPhones globally.

https://www.hopehydration.com