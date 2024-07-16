TEAC starts Business collaboration with Forthcode for Integrated Retail Systems in Aviation

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEAC Corporation (TOKYO: 6803) (ISIN: JP3539200000) (headquartered in Tama-shi, Tokyo, President: Yuji Hanabusa) has announced a business partnership with Forthcode (headquartered in Bangalore, India, CEO: Ajith Balakumar) to enhance their Inflight Digital Platform.

About Forthcode

Forthcode, headquartered in Bangalore, India's Silicon Valley, is a leading supplier of Inflight Digital Platform comprising of Inflight Retail, Inflight Service and Catering management process automation for Airlines, Cruise lines and Railways Sector. They serve over 100 clients across the US, Europe, India, the Middle East, and Asia, with numerous implementations in the airline industry across the globe. Their "nGO Airlines" platform automates inflight sales process, inflight service process, inventory adjustment, crew performance, and automated galley loading. It also supports PCI DSS-compliant offline and online credit card transactions. The system combines data from flight operations, airline reservation systems, crew rostering system and airline ERP to offer seamless inflight sales/service management, boosting ancillary service revenue.

TEAC's efforts in overseas markets

TEAC aims to expand the sales of their PS-V50 GEN2 through partnerships with regional system suppliers. The collaboration with Forthcode will enable TEAC to offer a comprehensive inflight digital platform combining inflight entertainment and inflight service that optimizes in-flight sales/service operations and profitability, enhancing the value of their inflight entertainment systems. The PS-V50 GEN2 supports low-cost credit card payments onboard, which is increasingly in demand, and will drive further market expansion.

About PS-V50 GEN2

The PS-V50 GEN2 is a portable, battery-powered streaming server for aircraft, with a built-in Wi-Fi access point. It can be installed in overhead bins or galley storage and allows passengers to access digital content like videos, music, eBooks, flight maps, and in-flight sales catalogs on their mobile devices via Wi-Fi. The device is also set to support power supply from the aircraft.