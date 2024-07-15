GoldenTree Announces Closing of €404 Million CLO Under GLM Strategy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GLM III, LP (“GLM III”) and its affiliated investment manager GoldenTree Asset Management LP (along with other affiliated investment managers “GoldenTree”), announced the closing of a €404 million collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) to be managed by GLM III. With the closing of this CLO, GoldenTree Loan Management EUR CLO 7 (“GLM EUR CLO 7”), GoldenTree has issued 28 CLOs totaling over $15 billion under its GLM CLO strategy. Since its inception in January 2017, the GLM strategy was intended to be compliant with applicable Risk Retention regulations. While a US Court of Appeals ruling on February 9, 2018 led to the repeal of US risk retention rules for open market CLOs, GLM CLOs are intended to continue to comply with European Union and United Kingdom Risk Retention regulations.

GLM EUR CLO 7 will initially be backed by a 100% ramped approximately €400 million portfolio of primarily senior secured loans as of closing and will have approximately a four and a half year reinvestment period and approximately a one and a half year non call period. The CLO was arranged by a bank syndicate including Morgan Stanley as structuring lead, Barclays as co-lead, and Wells Fargo as placement agent. The syndicate globally distributed the investment grade and BB- rated notes. GLM III invested in the CLO’s equity and certain rated notes.

GLM EUR CLO 7 issued €250 million of AAA rated senior notes with a weighted average coupon of E+1.45%, along with lower rated senior, mezzanine and junior notes, for an overall weighted average coupon of E+2.20%.

Since its inception in 2000, GoldenTree has issued over $25 billion of CLOs/CBOs, with nearly $15 billion currently outstanding. GoldenTree’s investment team is comprised of over 90 individuals covering over 30 industries and having on average 16 years of experience. In addition, GoldenTree has been an active investor in structured credit since 2007 and currently manages over $7 billion of structured credit investments across the firm.

About GoldenTree

GoldenTree is an employee-owned, global asset management firm that specializes in opportunities across the credit universe in sectors such as high yield bonds, leveraged loans, private credit, distressed debt, structured credit, emerging markets, private equity and credit-themed equities. GoldenTree was founded in 2000 by Steven Tananbaum and is one of the largest independent global credit asset managers. GoldenTree manages nearly $55 billion for institutional investors, including leading public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. GoldenTree has over 310 employees, with offices in New York, West Palm Beach, Charlotte, Newport Beach, Dallas, London, Dublin, Munich, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Dubai. For more information, please visit www.goldentree.com.