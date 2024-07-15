Stellar Cyber and Judy Security Partner to Deliver Affordable and Effective Security Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, the world’s most open AI-driven security operations platform powered by Open XDR technology, announces a partnership with Judy Security, a purpose built AI assistant that delivers affordable and accessible cybersecurity solutions to its customers. Judy Security focuses on scaling solutions to fit the needs of small businesses, regardless of their size or budget.

“We have a very diverse maturity level across our Managed Service Provider (MSP) partners – some are more technical than others. Stellar Cyber helps us address their diverse needs seamlessly,” said Judy Security Senior Vice President of Growth Brian Stoner. “We’re able to uplevel our partner ecosystem to provide enterprise-class services with 360-degree XDR visibility to their SMB customers at an MDR price.”

Judy Security is the ultimate cost-effective solution for MSPs. Stellar Cyber enhances Judy’s capability to address key challenges faced by small businesses. One major challenge MSPs have had working with other providers is the variable cost of many cybersecurity solutions. Judy Security provides the ultimate solution for SMBs with a simple, flat-rate single license.

“We’re excited to be able to tailor our services and deliver custom solutions to SMBs with the help of Judy Security,” said Stellar Cyber CRO Jim O’Hara. “We want to offer our full suite of solutions to enterprises of all sizes and make sure they get the best and most cost-effective platform possible. Judy’s custom AI really reflects the way we think MSSP services are progressing.”

By integrating with Judy Security’s innovative customized AI assistant, Stellar Cyber is also able to cater more specifically to the needs of SMB customers. In other words, the security services can provide comprehensive coverage to meet the customer wherever they are – whether it’s providing services in addition to the security tools they already have, or covering operational technology (OT) services. Judy’s Blue team provides Open API, Next-Gen SIEM, Threat Intel Platform, SOAR, and IDS & Malware Analysis. This flexibility allows Judy Security to target clients of varying maturities and expands the addressable market.

The streamlined automation of Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform is not merely a more all-encompassing security operations solution. It is also a more flexible, adaptable approach that is ideal for partners like Judy Security and the custom services they offer to businesses and MSP partners.

Judy Security is looking forward to expanding upon the new opportunities now available to them with the extended capabilities of Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR.

About Judy Security

Judy Security is a leading provider of simple and affordable pre-engineered all-in-one cybersecurity for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Our all-in-one platform, Judy, harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide cutting-edge 24/7 protection and support, simplifying cybersecurity for companies without the resources. Whether it is phishing, ransomware, or identity and compliance management, Judy addresses all your security concerns and closes the gap. To learn more, visit www.judysecurity.ai.

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber’s AI-driven Security Operations Platform, powered by Open XDR, delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to successfully secure their environments. With Stellar Cyber, enterprises, MSSPs and MSPs reduce risk with early and precise threat identification and remediation while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering a 20X improvement in MTTD and an 8X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.