Planitar and Gaitech Intelligence Forge Strategic Alliance Redefining Property Documentation in China

WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gaitech Intelligence, a leader in measurement and experimental solutions to the academic and industrial sectors in China, and Planitar Inc., makers of iGUIDE, proudly announce their partnership to redefine property documentation in China.

Gaitech Intelligence, renowned for its commitment to advancing measurement and robotic solutions, is elevating its offerings with iGUIDE’s PLANIX camera system alongside capture services across the region. This collaboration empowers leading organizations in the Chinese real estate and interior design sectors to seamlessly create digital twins of their properties, facilitating efficient design, renovation, market and sale processes.

Jenssen Chang, Gaitech Intelligence CEO, shares, "Our longstanding admiration for Planitar’s innovation makes this partnership especially thrilling. By linking the iGUIDE PLANIX camera system with the vast potential of the Chinese real estate and interior design markets, we anticipate reshaping property documentation processes. Additionally, we’re enthusiastic about exploring the integration of iGUIDE’s PLANIX camera system with our mobile robot, RIA Pro, envisioning seamless and autonomous scanning of expansive interior spaces."

Renowned for its precision and efficiency, iGUIDE stands as the gold standard for property documentation, providing comprehensive insights swiftly and securely. From detailed floor plans to immersive 3D virtual tours and CAD drawing packages, iGUIDE empowers users to make informed property decisions with confidence.

Michael Vervena, Planitar Sales & Business Development VP, adds, "This partnership opens doors to new realms of innovation and growth. Together, we are redefining industry standards and expanding our footprint across the real estate and architecture sectors in China."

For more information, visit www.gaitech.net.

About Planitar

Planitar Inc. is the maker of iGUIDE, a proprietary camera and software platform for capturing and delivering immersive 3D virtual tours and extensive property data. iGUIDE is the most efficient system to map interior spaces and features accurate floor plans, measurements and reliable property square footage. By integrating floor plans and visual data, iGUIDE provides an intuitive and practical way to navigate and explore built environments digitally. For more, visit goiguide.com.

About Gaitech Intelligence

Co-founded in 2004 by Jenssen Chang, Gaitech Intelligence specializes in providing measurement and experimental solutions to the academic and industrial sectors in China. Offerings include a variety of cameras, sensors, software, and integrated systems, developed in collaboration with international companies, which accelerates client’s development and innovation with cutting-edge products and services.