Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Selects Conduent to Modernize the State’s Child Support System

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, today announced its selection by the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) to design, develop and implement a modernized child support system. The new system, called THRIVE, will transform child support service delivery for children and families across the state while providing enhanced features for parents.

DCF’s modernization project will integrate national best practices utilizing the latest technology and automation, plus data analytics, to meet the ongoing needs of the child support program, while ensuring flexibility for future system enhancements. Conduent will replace Wisconsin’s legacy system with an advanced solution that combines reliable, certified programming with a modern architecture and offers new self-service features for parents, including an online customer portal and a mobile app.

The new contract builds upon Conduent’s 25-year relationship with Wisconsin, providing State Disbursement Unit services to help ensure that collected funds are delivered to families in need.

“The Wisconsin Bureau of Child Support has a successful and long-standing partnership with Conduent,” said Phyllis Fuller, Director of DCF’s Bureau of Child Support. “I appreciate the opportunity to work with Conduent in developing a new case and financial management system for serving the families of Wisconsin.”

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to serve Wisconsin, supporting DCF as it facilitates the modernization of the state’s child support program,” said Kim Newsom Bridges, Senior Director, Child Support Solutions at Conduent. “We applaud DCF for taking the steps necessary to better serve constituents, and we appreciate the trust placed in Conduent to help the department achieve its vision in the years to come.”

The planned modernization for Wisconsin follows Conduent’s success in developing and deploying two federally certified, statewide child support system projects, supporting Delaware and South Carolina. In 2023, Conduent also announced the implementation of an advanced cloud-based system for New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services.

Conduent is a trusted operations partner to child support agencies across the country, helping them improve technology and services for children and families. The company has processed approximately $126 billion in child support payments in the last 10 years.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating valuable outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The Company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical solutions. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 59,000 associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including disbursing approximately $100 billion in government payments annually, enabling 2.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 13 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Trademarks

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.