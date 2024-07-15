Wedbush Financial Services Receives Investment From Hana Securities and Forms Cross-Border Alliance

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wedbush Financial Services (“WFS”), a leading diversified financial services holding company and parent company of Wedbush Securities Inc., has entered into a strategic alliance with Hana Securities (“Hana”), the securities firm of Hana Financial Group, the holding company for one of Korea’s largest banks, Hana Bank. As a part of the alliance, Hana has made an investment into WFS to help drive its global growth, underscoring the firm’s commitment to expanding cross-border financial services and market access for investors worldwide.

Wedbush President & CEO, Gary Wedbush, remarked, “This important investment and business alliance marks a significant advancement in our global growth strategy. Hana’s strong standing in Korean markets and our common commitment to delivering the highest level of client service makes this an ideal partnership.”

“I look forward to working with my Hana colleagues to offer world-class advice and financing to our clients, seizing the significant investment opportunities in the coming years between Korea and the U.S.,” said Burke Dempsey, Wedbush EVP, Head of Investment Banking & Capital Markets.

Hana Securities also stated, “We expect that the close collaboration between the two companies, backed by extensive experience and rich know-how, will generate significant synergies across various sectors, enabling both firms to provide sophisticated financial services to our clients.”

The alliance and investment will expand Wedbush’s global reach, enabling cross-border investment banking services, providing clients with research and market insights, and equipping investors with international trading capabilities.

About Wedbush Financial Services

Wedbush Financial Services is a diversified financial services holding company. Its primary subsidiary, Wedbush Securities, which was founded in 1955, has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing its clients, both private and institutional clients, with a wide range of securities brokerage and processing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with over 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on bespoke client service and the utilization of advanced technology.

About Hana Securities

Hana Securities is a prominent South Korean financial services company, offering a comprehensive range of financial and investment services. As a key subsidiary of Hana Financial Group, one of South Korea's leading financial conglomerates, Hana Securities excels in securities trading, investment banking, asset management, and financial advisory services. The company plays a pivotal role in Hana Financial Group's investment and capital markets operations, contributing to the group's reputation for excellence in the financial industry. Hana Financial Group's diverse portfolio spans banking, insurance, asset management, and brokerage services, ensuring comprehensive financial solutions for its clients.