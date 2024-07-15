Cosplay Meets Condiments: HEINZ to Release Limited-Edition Ketchup and Mustard Collectibles Inspired by Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Inspired by the truth that fans can’t unsee – the similarity between the two iconic duos – HEINZ and Marvel Studios’ launch a short film that starts out like a new spot for “Deadpool & Wolverine”, but quickly morphs into an ad for HEINZ Ketchup & Mustard.

HEINZ teamed up with Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine”, for an epic collaboration complete with limited-edition collectibles to accessorize your ketchup and mustard bottles to resemble Deadpool and Wolverine. (Photo: Business Wire)

HEINZ teamed up with Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine”, for an epic collaboration complete with limited-edition collectibles to accessorize your ketchup and mustard bottles to resemble Deadpool and Wolverine. (Photo: Business Wire)

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the lead up to the highly anticipated theatrical release of Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine”, in U.S. theaters July 26, fans (and even the stars of the movie!) have noticed something special about the signature red and yellow suits of the film’s title characters – they look a lot like another iconic duo: HEINZ Ketchup and Mustard. For the first time ever, HEINZ announces the release of limited-edition collectibles that let fans accessorize their ketchup and mustard bottles to resemble Deadpool and Wolverine.

Created in collaboration with the film, the collectibles include Deadpool’s signature mask, suit, and most importantly, katanas, made specifically for HEINZ Ketchup bottles. For the mustard lovers, their bottles will feature Wolverine’s iconic claws, suit, mask. As the heroes of barbecue season, HEINZ Ketchup and Mustard now have the superhero armor to match their silver screen counterparts.

"After seeing the conversation on social media highlighting the similarities between our two iconic duos – Deadpool & Wolverine and HEINZ Ketchup & Mustard – we knew we had to team up with the film,” says Lizzy Goodman, Brand Communications Manager for HEINZ U.S. at The Kraft Heinz Company. “Once we made that connection – we couldn’t unsee it – as these similarities go beyond color. One’s sweet, one’s zesty. Everybody has a favorite, but really, they’re better together. And most importantly, whether at the movie theater or a cookout, both duos play starring roles in an epic summer.”

HEINZ’s new collectibles celebrate the great lengths fans will go to in order to show their love for both HEINZ and the film, including dressing up as life-size HEINZ Ketchup and Mustard Bottles or cosplaying as Deadpool and Wolverine. With this limited-edition release, HEINZ turns this behavior on its head, making mealtime even more enjoyable for condiment lovers and superhero afficionados everywhere.

The collectibles release is a part of a larger collaboration between HEINZ and Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine”. Inspired by the truth that fans can’t unsee – the similarity between the two iconic duos – the campaign launches with a short film featuring a custom voiceover by Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds. The film starts out like a new spot for “Deadpool & Wolverine”, but quickly morphs into an ad for HEINZ Ketchup & Mustard. In his classic fourth wall-breaking style, Reynolds (as Deadpool) comes to the shocking realization that he and Wolverine look exactly like HEINZ Ketchup & Mustard bottles.

“I don’t spend much time on the internet,” says Ryan Reynolds, actor, writer, and producer of “Deadpool & Wolverine”. “When my assistant faxed me a photocopy of a memo (he spelled it ‘meme’ – ugh, assistants amirite?) wherein Deadpool and Wolverine were identified as a HEINZ Ketchup and Mustard bottle, respectively, I thought nothing of it and went back to my book and tea. But the faxes kept on coming! So, the idea was hatched to actually partner with HEINZ to bring this memo to life. Huzzah!”

HEINZ will release a select number of the “Deadpool & Wolverine”-inspired ketchup and mustard collectibles in the U.S. via social media in the upcoming weeks. Further details on how to get a set will be announced soon, so keep an eye on the HEINZ Instagram.

To stay up to date on all things HEINZ, visit www.HEINZ.com or follow us on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2023 net sales of approximately $27 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of eight consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT MARVEL STUDIOS’ “DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE”:

Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” delivers the ultimate, iconic, cinematic team-up throwdown on July 26.

Shawn Levy directs “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, George Dewey, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.