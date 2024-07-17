Ani.VC Launches a Fund for Pets and First Investment in DOG PPL

NEW YORK & MIAMI & SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Ani.VC, an early-stage venture fund for pets, launched with its inaugural investment into DOG PPL, a canine social club. The independent fund is focused on the $540+ billion pet and animal health market. It will deploy $35 million over the next three years into companies across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

DOG PPL is an explosively popular dog park-meets-social-club that will soon open in New York to complement its Los Angeles location. DOG PPL prioritizes dog and human health, vetting its canine members’ shot and vaccination status as well as temperament.

“Our pets are part of the family. Since humans already have access to modern telemedicine and testing, wellbeing-oriented social clubs, and longevity-focused care, among other advancements, their animal family members should too,” said Garri Zmudze, co-founder of Ani.VC. “Alongside DOG PPL, the investments Ani.VC will make will meet this singular goal to elevate the lives of pets and pet parents. We look forward to pursuing the worthwhile cause of improving human and animal health.”

“The DOG PPL team is thrilled to call Ani.VC our partner. Our core focus is fostering enrichment and community between dogs and their owners, making Ani.VC an ideal partner for this mission. It was essential for us to align with a team that recognizes not only the immeasurable value our animals bring into our lives, but also our duty to give them the best life experiences possible,” said Liam Underwood and Alexander Esguerra, co-founders of DOG PPL.

Pet spending in the US alone is predicted to grow to $195.6 billion by 2030 (source). Key market segments include animal longevity, pet health, therapeutics and veterinary services, consumables, digital services and e-commerce, and animal health.

The fund was founded in 2024 by veteran longevity and biotech investor, Garri Zmudze, and Warren Rickard, former Head of Strategy at Basepaws. It is advised by leading animal aging researcher Dr. Matt Kaeberlein, Active Capital co-founder Jay DeLong (who also leads Nestlé-Purina’s PetCare Innovation Prize), and veterinarian Caroline Heller who also serves as Rumin8’s Head of Animal Health Strategy & Business Development. Julie Liu joins as a partner.

Read the full press release here.