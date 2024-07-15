Great American Insurance Group Collaborates with Abira Security to Strengthen Cyber Risk Management Solutions

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great American Insurance Group’s Cyber Risk Division is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Abira Security, a leading provider of cyber security products and advisory services.

This collaboration, combined with Great American’s proprietary risk assessment tool, EagleEye, reinforces a commitment to offering comprehensive cyber risk management solutions for middle market companies. Great American’s goal is to help these organizations identify vulnerabilities and implement effective risk mitigation strategies.

Ryan Fitzsimmons, Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Cyber Risk, emphasized the importance of tailored resources for small and medium-sized businesses, “Our collaboration with Abira helps ensure that we meet our customers’ unique needs. We take pride in delivering best-in-class solutions that reduce policyholder risk, while empowering our appointed agents to offer cost-effective insurance with confidence.”

In addition to expanded product and service offerings through Abira, Great American Cyber Risk policyholders will continue to have access to Great American’s team of Loss Control specialists. These experts provide renewal preparedness consultations and personalized assistance using the EagleEye tool, ensuring a customized approach to meet each business’s specific requirements.

Contact Dominick Zangaro at 513-260-8942 or by email, cyberlosscontrol@gaig.com, to learn more about our loss control offerings.

About Abira Security

Abira Security is a market-leading provider of comprehensive cyber security solutions, founded to address current market challenges and secure organizations of all sizes across various industries and locations. Abira Security is here to provide strategic and tactical leadership, delivering turn-key cyber security solutions and support to help clients stay one step ahead of cyber threats. Abira’s team of 40+ highly regarded security experts is dedicated to building meaningful relationships with clients, embarking on a long-term journey to enhance their security program and posture. Abira’s customer-centric focus means they actively listen to concerns and aspirations, enabling them to provide solutions that precisely align with clients’ goals. From offensive security measures, like penetration testing to advisory services and incident response readiness, Abira Security is committed to safeguarding its clients’ business.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for over 115 years and is currently rated “A+” (Superior). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG. Cyber Risk policies are underwritten by Great American Insurance Company, an authorized insurer in all 50 states and the DC. Online tool may not be available at all times.

Websites:

www.EagleEye.GAIG.com

www.GAIG.com

www.AFGinc.com