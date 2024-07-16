January AI and Mars Leverage AI to Generate Product and Consumer Insights

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--January AI has developed an AI platform, based on digital twin technology, that enables the prediction of consumer reactions to foods without the need for consumption. Working together with Mars, known for snacking, food, and pet care brands, through its research arm, the Mars Advanced Research Institute (MARI), January AI will leverage their artificial intelligence tools to generate new insights that could be used to shape future research and development efforts.

The collaboration combines January AI's advanced digital twin technology with Mars’ significant R&D capabilities to predict responses to a wide range of different foods and formulations. January AI's technology will analyze and foresee interactions and reactions across various sub-populations generating predictions that could provide direction for future research and innovation opportunities.

"This type of innovative and science-driven joint program enables Mars to learn more about the role of AI technologies in our future research and development programs. We are really excited to partner with January AI and look forward to learning much more about this platform and exploring the insights we generate together,” said Darren Logan, VP of Research and Science Discovery, Mars.

Noosheen Hashemi, co-founder of January AI, added, "Partnering with Mars is a milestone for January AI. We aim to help the food industry leverage generative AI, for increased intelligence generating new insights that can inform product development and increase understanding of consumer responses when consuming various foods."

Through an AI-enabled approach to research innovation, Mars and January AI are sharing understanding, exploring broader cultural shifts and new and evolving consumption behaviors around food and health. Such a collaborative approach will continue to create pathways for how product innovation is done within the food industry today, evaluating emerging technologies and consumption trends that can help generate new ideas and exciting experiences for current and future consumers.

About January AI

Founded in 2017, by veteran business executive, Noosheen Hashemi, and Director of Genomics and Personalized Medicine at Stanford University, Dr. Michael Snyder, the co-founders teamed up to explore an ambitious premise: help the world eat smarter to effectively end lifestyle-related diseases. They founded January AI, a unified metabolic health platform integrating an AI-powered mobile app and Eden’s 3-in-1 synbiotic nutraceutical. The wearable CGM & AI-powered app predicts how your body will respond to 32MM foods before you eat, so you can compare foods, test choices, and make better meal decisions, even when you’re not wearing a CGM; Eden’s dials your diet further by nourishing your microbiome and optimizing your cardiometabolic health -- in fact Eden’s lowered glucose spikes by 31% with a 42% quicker glucose recovery after 28 days. Together, January and Eden’s are a combination of technology and science that promises ultimate precision nutrition for everyone.

Together, their mission is to offer a complete health solution and increase the healthspan of the world, enabling everyone to live longer, healthier lives free from diseases.

Learn more at www.january.ai and www.edens.january.ai

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality snacking, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world’s best-loved brands including Ben’s Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M’s®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating A Better World for Pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.