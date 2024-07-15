BOSS Bonds Partners with The Beyond Insurance Global Network to Deploy SuretyBonds.Market Platform

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BOSS Bonds Insurance Agency, a subsidiary of General Indemnity Group (GIG), announced today a partnership with The Beyond Insurance Global Network (BIGN) to deploy BOSS Bonds’ industry leading SuretyBonds.Market (SBM) platform.

Beyond Insurance was founded in 2007 with a focus on a diagnostic, consultative risk management process for insurance and risk management professionals. For the past 17 years, Beyond Insurance has been a catalyst for transformation within the insurance industry. Adding the SuretyBonds.market platform to its operations furthers the firm’s goal of advancing insurance services through innovation, particularly with surety bond solutions.

BOSS Bonds’ exclusive SBM platform is the leading technology solution for agents to seamlessly deliver surety bond solutions to clients. This advanced surety portal was meticulously crafted by industry experts to streamline processes and enhance efficiency within the surety sector and throughout the surety value chain.

The platform allows agents to monitor and manage their clients’ bonds throughout every stage, from application and underwriting to issuance and renewals. The SBM portal is supported by the surety experts at BOSS Bonds, allowing insurance professionals like those at BIGN to focus on their specialty, while offering their clients the best surety solutions on the market.

“BOSS Bonds strives to align ourselves with the very best insurance agencies in the industry,” said Rick Bredow, BOSS Bonds’ head of business development. “We are very excited to announce our partnership with Beyond Insurance as our synergies and philosophy about the surety bond market match extremely well. We are looking forward to a very prosperous partnership and advancing the procurement of surety solutions to the marketplace through this well established and respected risk management network.”

“At BIGN, we pride ourselves in providing advanced training and services to industry professionals who are seeking a proven risk management process,” said Ashley Correll, executive director at BIGN. “By adding the technology capabilities that SuretyBonds.market offers, we will be able to help our agents and other professionals be more effective in delivering surety bond solutions quickly and easily. We look forward to a very prosperous partnership with BOSS Bonds.”

About BOSS Bonds Insurance Agency

BOSS Bonds is a leading hub for comprehensive surety solutions. With over 40 years of experience amongst its agents, BOSS Bonds is licensed in all 50 states with the distinction of being a National Surety Managing General Agency. Its seasoned agents possess unparalleled insight into market preferences for various bonds, from securing the most competitive rates available to leveraging established relationships to secure the best bond programs tailored to a client's needs. BOSS Bonds is a subsidiary of General Indemnity Group, LLC.

General Indemnity Group

General Indemnity Group, LLC ("GIG") is an insurance holding company founded in 2015. It specializes in acquiring and operating companies that underwrite and distribute insurance products. GIG’s current holdings include surety insurance agencies, as well as an "A- Excellent" (AM Best rating) monoline surety insurance company. GIG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation, a public holding company with businesses engaged in diverse activities including advertising, real estate, insurance, broadband and other investments. For more information, visit www.bostonomaha.com. Learn more about GIG at https://www.gi.insure/.