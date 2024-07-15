Hoffmann Green Signs a Partnership with BCE, a Specialist in the Production of Ready-mix Concrete in Charente-Maritime

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, announces the signing of a commercial partnership with Béton Contrôle de l'Estuaire (BCE), an entity of the Duclos Group based in Charente-Maritime (17), which produces a wide range of ready-mix concrete.

Created in 2005 to complete the materials trading activities of BigMat Duclos, Béton Contrôle de l'Estuaire (BCE) now operates four concrete plants in Charente-Maritime and northern Gironde. Thanks to its infrastructure, BCE offers a wide range of quality concretes, including foundation, paving and decorative concretes. The group also has 31 truck-mixers, ensuring daily deliveries, with a commitment to quality, sustainability and customer satisfaction.

This local partnership, extending until December 2027, covers the supply of Hoffmann Green Cement's 0% clinker cements to BCE's network of ready-mix concrete plants, dedicated to the production of a wide range of concrete products delivered throughout the Charente-Maritime region and neighbouring departments.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: “This new commercial partnership with Béton Contrôle de l'Estuaire, a leading producer of ready-mix concrete in Charente-Maritime, demonstrates our shared commitment to decarbonizing the concrete production and construction sector. We are delighted to be partnering with a company committed to sustainable practices in its production process, which enables us to reaffirm our presence with regional players in the Grand Ouest region.”

Jean-Pierre Duclos, Head of Duclos Group, added: “The signing of this agreement with Hoffmann Green and the use of 0% clinker cement demonstrate our commitment to adopting innovative and sustainable practices in our production process, while ensuring the quality of our concrete. The use of Hoffmann cements enables us to combine the Duclos Group's two main commitments: customer satisfaction and environmental protection.”

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be established at the Grand Port of Dunkirk in 2025, bringing the total production capacity to 550,000 tons per year, representing 3% of the French market. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development with contract signings in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and recently in the United States.

For further information, please go to : www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT BETON CONTROLE DE L’ESTUAIRE (BCE)

Created in 2005 in Sablonceaux, just outside Saujon, Béton Contrôle de l'Estuaire (BCE) is a key entity in the Duclos Group, specialized in the production of ready-mix concrete. With four plants strategically located in Sablonceaux, Tonnay Charente, Sainte-Soulle and Naujac-sur-Mer, BCE offers a wide range of concretes for all types of projects, including special concretes, slabs and liquid screeds, covering the whole of Charente-Maritime and neighbouring departments.

Renowned for its reliability and skills, the Duclos Group relies on the expertise of its trained employees to respond effectively to the specific needs of its customers. Personalized advice, rapid turnaround and customer satisfaction are at the heart of our commitment.

With a fleet of 31 truck mixers making daily deliveries, BCE is committed to maintaining high standards of service and meeting deadlines. BCE makes it a point of honour to minimize our impact on the environment, adopting sustainable practices throughout its production process.

For more information: https://www.bce17.fr/accueil/