TalentSmartEQ’s Emotional Intelligence Training Sets New Law Enforcement Standard

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TalentSmartEQ, the world's premier provider of emotional intelligence training and development, implemented a first-ever statewide program, providing emotional intelligence (EQ) training to more than 4,500 West Virginia law enforcement officers. Known as Project EQ, officers develop their emotional intelligence skills to improve community interactions and decision-making under pressure, while fostering a culture of empathy and resilience between police departments and their communities.

The West Virginia Law Enforcement Initiative: Project EQ marks the culmination of years of planning between TalentSmartEQ, Mountain State ESC and local law enforcement agencies. The program became reality with Senator Joe Manchin helping secure $892,000 in funding as part of a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) Request within the 2023 Federal Omnibus Appropriations package. This ensured that every police officer across the state of West Virginia would receive EQ training.

“West Virginia’s government, community and law enforcement leaders are already seeing results,” said Errol Randle, retired 25-year police veteran and strategic director of law enforcement for the Mountain State Educational Services Cooperative. “We’ve experienced a significant reduction in both use of force incidents and misconduct complaints among officers. This marks a revolutionary chapter in history, where emotional intelligence training is the spark to improving citizen interactions and police-community relations.”

Dr. Gregory Campbell, TalentSmartEQ trainer and vice president of law enforcement and government, and former law enforcement agent with more than 25 years as a federal agent, knows the benefits first-hand.

“As law enforcement gains the skills to manage their own emotions while empathizing with others, officers are better equipped to de-escalate heated situations, improving outcomes,” said Dr. Campbell. “Project EQ enhances job performance and builds healthier homes by reducing conflict, reactive emotions and police force divorce rates.”

This initiative not only enhances the capabilities of law enforcement officers, but also strengthens community trust. The state of West Virginia sets a powerful example for other states, with a goal of making emotional intelligence training a standard component of officer academies and continuing education programs.

TalentSmartEQ’s emotional intelligence training is available to law enforcement agencies nationally. In addition, 13 prisons across the country are piloting TalentSmartEQ’s training for inmates, working to create a system of respect and understanding across law enforcement and correctional facilities, addressing incarceration and recidivism from all sides.

