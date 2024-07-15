ON24 Achieves Silver Certified Status in Veeva Product Partner Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading intelligent engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, announced that the Company is now a Silver Certified Product Partner of Veeva Systems, the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. By leveraging the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform with Veeva CRM Events Management, life sciences companies can drive digital engagement through webinars, virtual events, and content experiences, and seamlessly feed those insights to their sales and marketing teams, enabling commercial organizations to take actions that improve the customer experience.

"In today's landscape, healthcare professionals are embracing digital engagement and increasingly expecting life sciences brands to prioritize customer-centric experiences," said Ankit Sagar, VP of Pharma, ON24. "To succeed, companies must enable their teams to deliver personalized experiences and provide them the technology to do this at scale. This Veeva CRM Events Management product partnership emphasizes our commitment to reshaping digital engagement in life sciences and driving revenue growth through connected insights."

By connecting Veeva CRM Events Management with the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform, commercial teams can innovate their end-to-end event execution from advisory boards, roundtables, and other digital experiences, and use data captured from these events to deliver personalized content and targeted follow-ups. ON24 plans to release an integration for Veeva Vault CRM later this year.

Mutual customers can use the integration to drive HCP engagement through ON24 by:

Streamlining the event lifecycle: Create and execute engaging digital experiences using ON24 automated workflows that support compliance and increase HCP engagement.

Create and execute engaging digital experiences using ON24 automated workflows that support compliance and increase HCP engagement. Consolidating HCP engagement data: Combine event registration and engagement data within Veeva CRM Events Management to obtain a unified view of customer interactions.

Combine event registration and engagement data within Veeva CRM Events Management to obtain a unified view of customer interactions. Analyzing content and event performance: Access real-time insights to better trigger actions, empowering informed decision-making across marketing and sales.

Access real-time insights to better trigger actions, empowering informed decision-making across marketing and sales. Ensuring compliance: By easily transferring data from the ON24 platform to Veeva CRM, commercial teams can maintain compliance standards throughout the planning, execution and post-event phases.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine best-in-class experiences with personalization and content, to capture and act on connected insights at scale.

ON24 provides industry-leading companies, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 5 top global asset management firms, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial companies, with a valuable source of first-party data to drive sales and marketing innovation, improve efficiency and increase business results. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has offices globally in North America, EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

