Caro Investors Announces Firm Launch and Strategic Partnership with TPG

CHEVY CHASE, Maryland & SAN FRANCISCO & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caro Investors Management, LLC (“Caro Investors” or “Caro”), a new investment management company founded by Careina Williams, today announced the launch of the firm with a new strategic partnership with TPG, a global alternative asset management firm. TPG NEXT will serve as a significant anchor investor and strategic partner to Caro Investors as part of its strategy to seed and accelerate the growth of next-generation investment firms.

Caro Investors’ inaugural real estate private credit strategy is focused on deploying capital into middle-market private debt investments with underlying commercial real estate exposure in asset classes, including multifamily, industrial, investment-grade retail, and other defensive real estate sectors that Caro Investors believes are resilient. The firm was founded in 2024 by Williams, a seasoned real estate investor who serves as Managing Partner. Williams has deep origination and investment experience across capital structures, geographic regions, market cycles, and risk criteria.

“ With Caro Investors, we intend to fill a growing void of institutional investment management firms addressing middle-market investment opportunities in real estate equity and credit,” said Williams. “ Our investment strategy and process honed over more than 20 years is driven by creativity, rigor, and perseverance, and we are proud to find a partner in TPG who shares these same values. TPG’s support will be instrumental as we continue to enhance and expand our investment platform.”

Through its partnership with TPG, Caro Investors will benefit from a suite of strategic and operational capabilities to support the firm launch and expansion, including areas such as procurement, talent acquisition, capital formation, investment sourcing, and diligence.

“ Careina is an innovative and highly experienced investor with a strong commitment to excellence as a fiduciary,” said Pamela Pavkov, Managing Partner of TPG NEXT. “ The current market environment is a compelling back drop for Caro’s launch, and we are delighted to partner with such a promising new firm,” continued Marcus Lawrence, Principal at TPG.

“ Careina embodies the vision, conviction, and entrepreneurial mindset of the types of managers we seek to back with TPG NEXT,” said Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri, Chief Operating Officer of TPG. “ We’re proud to align our firms and welcome the Caro team to the TPG ecosystem.”

Headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland, Caro Investors is committed to supporting local and underrepresented businesses. Additionally, Caro Investors will support The Chauncey Harrison Williams, Jr. and Carolyn Ousley Williams Family Foundation, a not-for-profit committed to helping young people achieve their life’s ambition through access to education. The foundation will support scholarships for students seeking foremost educational opportunities, amongst other goals.

