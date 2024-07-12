TEGNA and Seattle Kraken Partner with Gray Media in Alaska

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), the Seattle Kraken and Gray Media (NYSE: GTN) today announced that Gray’s KAUU in Anchorage and KYEX in Juneau will expand the Kraken broadcast network into The Last Frontier. This follows the recent announcement that TEGNA will broadcast all locally available Kraken games, approximately 70 regular season games each year, on KING 5 and KONG in Seattle, KGW in Portland and KREM and KSKN in Spokane. Additional broadcast partners in Washington and Oregon are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

“Our partnership with the Kraken is all about their passionate fans and delivering more games to more people in more homes,” said Brad Ramsey, senior vice president, media operations, TEGNA. “We are thrilled with the early momentum we are seeing from advertisers and sponsors in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane, and grateful to our friends at Gray for helping us expand free over-the-air Kraken games beyond the continental United States.”

“We couldn’t be more excited or more proud to partner with TEGNA and Gray Media to expand our broadcast reach into Anchorage and Juneau,” said Jeff Webster, chief commercial officer for the Seattle Kraken. “We’ve built an incredible relationship with the hockey community in Alaska over the years and it’s important that we continue to foster that connection. This partnership is another example of our commitment to making Kraken hockey accessible for our fans in Alaska and beyond.”

“Gray’s leading Alaskan television stations are proud to partner with the Kraken and TEGNA to bring Kraken games to free over-the-air television in Anchorage and Juneau,” said Sandy Breland, chief operating officer of Gray Media. “Gray’s stations and the Kraken are both a key part of the culture in the Pacific Northwest, making this a great win for viewers and fans.”

The 2024-25 Kraken season will kick off with Seattle’s home opener on Tuesday, October 8 against the St. Louis Blues at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken enter this season with new head coach, Dan Bylsma, and newly-named assistant coaches, Bob Woods and Jessica Campbell, who is the NHL’s first full-time female assistant coach behind the bench. Bylsma and Campbell join Seattle from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate and two-time Western Conference Champions, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Season highlights include the first matchup between Brandon Montour and the Florida Panthers, his former team and 2024 Stanley Cup Champions on December 10.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.tegna.com.

About the Seattle Kraken

Launched in 2021, the Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's 32nd franchise and compete in the league's Pacific Division. The 2024-25 season will be the Kraken's fourth at Climate Pledge Arena. Visit www.nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia and content.

About Gray Media

Gray Media, or Gray, is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, formally known as Gray Television, Inc. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 43 markets totaling nearly 1.5 million Hispanic TV Households. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.