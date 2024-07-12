Mental Wellness Meets Fitness: Talkspace and FlexIt Partner to Bring Expanded Virtual Wellness to Their Members and Free Summer Fitness Classes to All Five Boroughs for #TeenTuesdays

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Talkspace, a leading online behavioral health care company, announced it will team up with FlexIt, the leader in virtual personal wellness, delivering personal training, nutrition, yoga, and more. Together, they will bring a series of free IRL outdoor fitness classes led by FlexIt’s talented coaches to New York City’s five boroughs this summer. The classes are open to all to promote and support teen wellness in the community.

“We are inspired by how many young people on our platform are proactively addressing their mental health. This summer we want to send a strong message to teens that self-care, movement, getting outside and being part of a community are all elements that work in tandem to promote your mental health and wellbeing,” said Natalie Cummins, Chief Business Officer at Talkspace.

The 45-minute outdoor fitness classes will be taught by FlexIt’s certified personal trainers and will combine physical fitness, mindfulness, and heart-pumping fun for many levels of abilities. The classes will be inspired by the company’s online virtual 1:1 training programs but will be taught in an inclusive group-class format. Attendees will also gain special access to FlexIt’s products and services.

"We are excited to be launching Teen Tuesdays with Talkspace in an effort to emphasize the value of exercise and movement for teens in our NYC community. This partnership, both through this series and on a larger scale, reinforces both teams' commitments to making physical and mental wellness as inclusive and accessible as possible. Whether virtually or in person, fitness can improve mental wellbeing and vice versa, and we look forward to showcasing that with Talkspace,” said Austin Cohen, CEO of FlexIt.

Classes will begin on July 16th and run through August 13th as follows:

Staten Island | 7/16 | Franklin D. Roosevelt Boardwalk and Beach

Brooklyn | 7/23 | The Picnic House in Prospect Park

Bronx | 7/30 | Van Cortland Park behind the Nature Center

Queens | 8/6 | Astoria Park Great Lawn at Ditmars Blvd

Manhattan | 8/13 |in Riverside Park*

Registration is open to everyone, with anyone under 18 requiring parent/guardian permission. For specific times, more information, and to register, please visit Eventbrite. *Locations and dates are subject to change.

This collaboration kicks off a continuing partnership between the two brands, whereby Talkspace’s members will be able to access up to $150 off their first month of FlexIt’s services and FlexIt members will be able to receive $100 off their first month of Talkspace therapy, if they are not currently covered by their insurance. Both companies are dedicated to providing their clients with the right tools to address their wellness from all angles and supporting them in their goals.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace’s core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. More than 140 million Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com.

About FlexIt

FlexIt has revolutionized the fitness and wellness industry through cutting-edge technology, offering a holistic approach to well-being for consumers and enterprises. Our core solution centers around live, 1-on-1, two-way personal health and wellness sessions with fitness and wellness experts, accessible through both web and app platforms. FlexIt's platform goes beyond just fitness training, embracing well-being through nutrition coaching (led by registered nutritionists with a focus on weight loss), low-impact wellness activities (yoga, meditation, stretching, and dance), health coaching, and physical and occupational therapy (covering preventive, pre/post-natal, senior, and recovery), offering 28 health modalities on the platform.

Our innovative approach has earned us recognition within the industry. FlexIt has been selected for the Best Budget-Friendly Coaching App of 2023 by Women's Health, the Best Personal Trainer Apps of 2023 by Forbes, and the Best Fitness Apps in 2023 by Oprah Daily and has been awarded by Men’s Health, Inc. 5000, US News & World Report, among many others.

For media inquiries, please contact:

info@flexit.fit