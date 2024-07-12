Best's Review Examines Latest Developments in Insurance Accounting Sector

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the July issue, Best’s Review highlights various deals and new regulatory requirements changing the face of the public accounting sector. Mergers, acquisitions and investments are having a big impact on firms as they look to expand their geographic footprint, industry expertise and technological capabilities. Meanwhile, IFRS 17 will be bringing more disclosure and transparency to the industry, along with more complexity. Read the full story in “Insurers See Changes in Accounting Sector, Costly New Standards.”

Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. The complete content of Best’s Review is available here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

