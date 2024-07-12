AtlasClear Holdings Launches New Online Account Application with Pacsquare

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (“AtlasClear Holdings”) (NYSE American: ATCH) today announced the launch, in collaboration with Pacsquare Technologies LLC (“Pacsquare”), of a next-generation online account application that it expects will streamline the onboarding process for its clients in the U.S.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our automated online account application, designed to simplify and enhance the onboarding process for clients eager to trade in the U.S. market,” said AtlasClear Holdings’ President, Craig Ridenhour. “The goal of this state-of-the-art tool is to allow clients to provide essential personal, financial, and banking information securely and efficiently through a user-friendly interface. Our application gathers necessary personal, financial, and banking data required for setting up an account, and the submitted information undergoes verification by our dedicated risk management team to ensure compliance and security.”

There are multiple benefits of the new online account application. The onboarding process is significantly streamlined, reducing paperwork and processing time. Its robust verification processes [promote] the integrity and security of client data, offering peace of mind in today’s digital age. Integration with AtlasClear Holdings’ back office empowers clients to engage with its trading platform immediately upon account activation. This quick access to trading is crucial for clients who want to take advantage of market opportunities without unnecessary delays.

The online account application uses REST-based APIs (this API enables communication and data exchange between different software applications via the HTTP protocol) to efficiently manage accounts, users, and broker subordinates with robust security protocols for secure and reliable data exchange. The APIs offer comprehensive account management, including creation, updates, and deletions, alongside a full suite of user management capabilities such as registration, authentication, role assignment, and profile updates, all adhering to strict security and privacy standards. Additionally, the APIs support hierarchical management of brokers and their subordinates, enabling easy addition, modification, and removal of subordinate relationships. The goal is to ensure scalable, maintainable, and high-performance interactions for managing critical data across various entities.

“Our commitment to providing a seamless and secure platform for our clients is unwavering. The launch of the online account application is a testament to our dedication to enhancing the trading experience for our clients. By offering a secure and efficient onboarding experience, we aim to simplify the journey for clients to begin trading in the U.S. and international markets, which we believe reinforces our position as a Fintech leader in offering trading solutions,” said Executive Chairman, John Schaible.

About AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

AtlasClear Holdings plans to build a cutting-edge technology enabled financial services firm that would create a more efficient platform for trading, clearing, settlement and banking of evolving and innovative financial products with a focus on the small and middle market financial services firms. The goal of AtlasClear Holdings is to have a fully vertically integrated suite of cloud-based products including account opening, trade execution, risk management, regulatory reporting and settlement. The team that leads AtlasClear Holdings consists of respected financial services industry veterans that have founded and led other companies in the industry including Penson Clearing, Southwest Securities, NexTrade and Anderen Bank.

About Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc.

Wilson-Davis & Co. Inc. (“Wilson-Davis”) is a full-service correspondent securities broker-dealer. The company is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities Investor Protection Organization. In addition, Wilson-Davis is a member of DTCC as well as the National Securities Clearing Corporation. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and Dallas, Texas. Wilson-Davis has been servicing the investment community since 1968, with satellite offices in California, Arizona, Colorado, New York, New Jersey and Florida.

About Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming

Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming (“Commercial Bancorp”) is a bank holding company operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Farmers State Bank (“FSB”) and has been servicing the local community in Pine Bluffs, WY since 1915. It has focused the majority of its services on private and corporate banking. A member of the Federal Reserve, FSB is expected to be a strategic asset for AtlasClear Holdings’ long-term business model.

