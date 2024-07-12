AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc.’s Members

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “aa-” (Superior) of the subsidiaries of Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc. (Odyssey Group). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Please see below for a detailed listing of the companies.

The ratings of Odyssey Group reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The affirmations reflect a continuation of Odyssey Group’s solid operating returns and low volatility through market cycles. The group is aided by continuing favorable reserve development, which is a result of its conservative approach to releasing reserves overtime. Additionally, Odyssey Group in 2024 announced the appointment of Carl Overy as new CEO following the previous CEO, Brian Young, assuming a higher role within the greater Fairfax organization. This change is not anticipated to result in material changes at Odyssey Group and demonstrates the group’s proactive succession planning.

The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following subsidiaries of the Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc.:

Odyssey Reinsurance Company

Hudson Insurance Company

Hilltop Specialty Insurance Company

Hudson Excess Insurance Company

Greystone Insurance Company

Newline Insurance Company Limited

Newline Europe Versicherung AG

