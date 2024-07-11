IgniteTech Partners with Chatsimple to Redefine the Customer Web Experience with AI Technology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In another groundbreaking effort to redefine all aspects of its operation, IgniteTech, the AI enterprise software company, has partnered with Chatsimple, an innovator in AI communications solutions, to reimagine its corporate website. The announcement and launch of IgniteTech’s new AI-powered site at https://ignitetech.ai were made during the IMAGINE AI LIVE — Impact NYC conference, where both IgniteTech and Chatsimple’s CEOs were featured speakers. The new AI-powered site continues IgniteTech’s dramatic transformation into an AI-first company, redefining the enterprise software space.

“The development collaboration with Chatsimple represents two leaders in the AI industry coming together with their visions and technology to redefine the corporate website,” said Eric Vaughan, CEO of IgniteTech. “Our companies first started discussing the possibilities after the inaugural IMAGINE AI conference in Las Vegas, and we’ve now taken this from a bold concept to delivered technology in less than three months. Chat access to data in all forms is completely redefining the user experience, with less focus on UI and a shift to simply helping people find the information they want. This advanced AI technology approach resets user engagement — delivering a needle, not a haystack, from our corporate website.”

The collaboration signifies a major leap forward in website technology, seamlessly blending IgniteTech's commitment to cutting-edge AI solutions with Chatsimple's expertise in AI-driven communication. By adopting AI Nav technology, IgniteTech’s website redefines traditional navigation paradigms, offering users a more modern way to access information through dynamic, AI-powered conversations.

Chatsimple's AI Nav technology utilizes large language models and machine learning algorithms to understand and respond to user queries in real-time. This provides a personalized experience for users to find the information they need quickly and efficiently, reducing the time spent searching and improving overall satisfaction.

“We are excited to collaborate with IgniteTech and see our AI Nav technology come to life on IgniteTech’s platform,” said Hao Sheng, CEO of Chatsimple. “Partnering with another leader in AI software innovation, our collaboration represents a shared commitment to leverage AI to simplify user experiences. IgniteTech’s adoption of our technology is a testament to the transformative potential of AI in creating intuitive and dynamic digital environments.”

Instead of requiring users to use traditional navigation links or cascading menus, the staple of websites even in 2024, to hunt for the information they need when they came to the site, IgniteTech.AI deploys an AI assistant, trained on the website data, to guide the user to the specific information they need. Multimodal capabilities which are expected in today’s AI interfaces allow for both speech and text input to the site, perfect for mobile website access. An example of the AI interface is below.

For the full experience please visit https://ignitetech.ai.

ABOUT IGNITETECH

Founded in 2010, IgniteTech is a leading AI-first enterprise software company. With a track record of successful acquisitions and rapid innovation, IgniteTech's solutions power businesses worldwide. The recent announcements of AI product visions and enhancements across its entire portfolio highlight IgniteTech's commitment to transforming its offerings with AI-centric innovative solutions, including its groundbreaking MyPersonas technology.

ABOUT CHATSIMPLE

Chatsimple is at the forefront of AI-powered communication solutions, specializing in intuitive navigation technologies. With a focus on enhancing user engagement, Chatsimple's AI Nav technology represents the pinnacle of user-friendly design, ensuring that information is not just accessible but delivered in a conversational, personalized manner.