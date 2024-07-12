AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Unified Life Insurance Company Under Review With Developing Implications Following Its Acquisition

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) of Unified Life Insurance Company (Unified Life) (headquartered in Overland Park, KS).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Unified Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

This rating action follows Unified Life’s acquisition this year by Obra Insurance Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Obra Capital, Inc. AM Best has placed these ratings under review with developing implications to allow its analytical team sufficient time to fully evaluate Unified Life’s new business plan, which is likely to be materially different going forward. The ratings will remain under review with developing implications until AM Best completes its evaluation of the new parent, as well as its revised strategic plans and projections for Unified Life.

