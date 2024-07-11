Macquarie Group Leads $300 Million Syndicated Financing for Precious Metals Merchant Auramet

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Auramet International, Inc. (“Auramet”), a leading precious metals merchant, is pleased to announce that it has closed a $300 million syndicated revolving credit facility (the “Facility”) led by Macquarie Group (“Macquarie”). Macquarie acted as Mandated Lead Arranger, Bookrunner and Administrative Agent for the Facility, which was well oversubscribed. The Facility complements Auramet’s various bilateral banking facilities.

The Facility was oversubscribed through the existing bank group that includes Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., N.Y. Branch, HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Wells Fargo Bank, CIBC Bank USA, and Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

“ Auramet’s core value includes building and maintaining client relationships using a wealth of industry knowledge and experience, while providing the highest level of customer service and attention and seeks banking relationships that mirror its client relationships. The consistently strong support of our banks over our 20-year history is a testament to our long-standing relationships. Liquidity is vital to our business and our bank group is comprised of the most knowledgeable and responsive bankers in the commodity finance business.” – Mark Edelstein, Auramet CFO

“ We are proud to lead the efforts in financing Auramet’s global precious metals merchant business. As a leader in commodity financing, Macquarie provided vital liquidity in collaboration with the financial institutions that comprise Auramet’s bank group,” commented John Spillane, Senior Managing Director in Macquarie’s Commodities and Global Markets business.

About Auramet

Auramet is a global physical precious metals merchant with over $20 billion in annual revenues, providing a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals chain, from extraction and production to manufacturing and consumption. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by a cadre of seasoned industry professionals who have assembled a global team of industry specialists with over 350 years combined industry experience. Auramet’s business consists of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking (including direct lending and operating an affiliated investment vehicle), and advisory services. The company has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector. Auramet is also proud to have been awarded a Gold Medal for its ESG commitment for two consecutive years by EcoVadis, the world’s largest and most trusted provider of ESG ratings with a network of more than 90,000 rated companies.