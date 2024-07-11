O2 Forms New Pool Services Platform

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) announced today that it has invested in and partnered with The Aqua Doctor (www.theaquadoctor.com), Chaikin Ultimate Pools (www.chaikinultimategroup.com), Cool Pool & Spa (www.coolpool.com), Gorlin Pools and Spas (www.gorlinpools.com), and Rainbow Pools (www.rainbowpools.com) to form a new pool services platform. The platform and partnership will help support the companies’ aggressive organic and M&A growth strategy. Terms of the investments were not disclosed.

The combination brings together five best-in-class companies to create a leading pool services platform that serves customers throughout New York and New Jersey. The platform’s member companies share a resolute focus on service quality and customer service and offer a comprehensive suite of services, including pool maintenance and repair, pool and equipment upgrades and renovations, and pool design and building. The management team has always taken an active role in pool industry volunteer and leadership positions, striving to make the industry better and safer for all participants, which will be further amplified by this partnership.

The leadership groups have maintained significant ownership in the platform, and each member company will continue to be led by its current management teams. The companies will be supported by an executive leadership team led by CEO John Tisera, which will help drive growth and integration.

“Each member of this group has been individually successful over the past many decades, but together we had a vision that if we could combine forces, the whole would be greater than the sum of our parts,” said Kyle Chaikin, Co-President of Chaikin Ultimate Pools. “O2 was the perfect partner because they embraced our vision, and their investment will provide access to shared resources, technology, and operational excellence that will take us to new heights.”

William Laffrey at O2 commented, “We are thrilled to partner with this group of highly-skilled operators with industry-leading reputations. We believe there are significant tailwinds driving growth for pool care, and we are fortunate to have found such strong operators and look forward to building an industry leader together.”

The pool services platform is the fifth platform investment for O2’s most recent fund, O2 Investment Partners Fund IV.

The partnership was made possible by PennantPark Investment Advisors, LLC, who provided financing for the transaction.

About the Platform

The platform is composed of five leading, independent, full-service pool service and installation companies operating throughout New York and New Jersey. The platform collectively offers a comprehensive suite of services, including pool maintenance and repair, pool and equipment upgrades and renovations, and pool design and building. The platform is growing its footprint throughout the United States and is actively engaging in partnership discussions with operators looking to accelerate growth.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to invest in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.