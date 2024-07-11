ASM Global Awarded Contract Extension to Operate Michigan’s Largest Convention Center Huntington Place in Detroit

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority (DRCFA) has awarded a contract extension to ASM Global, now in its second decade of managing Huntington Place, Michigan’s largest convention center and the 16th largest in the United States.

Bryan Crowe, DRCFA chief executive officer, said, “In partnership with the DRCFA, ASM Global has been instrumental in positioning Huntington Place as a world-class meetings and conventions destination in the heart of Detroit, welcoming over a million annual visitors to high-profile events, such as the Detroit Auto Show.

“ASM Global will play a vital role in supporting the DRCFA's upcoming strategic initiatives, including the Convention Center Expansion Project and developing a new convention center hotel to maintain and bolster Detroit's competitiveness in attracting major local, state, national and international events. They will also be key to generating new non-event revenue streams while continuously enhancing operational efficiencies to deliver an exceptional client experience.”

Dan Hoffend, ASM Global’s executive vice president, convention centers, said, “We are honored by the DRCFA’s continued confidence in our team at Huntington Place. This extension allows us to build on our successes and ensure Detroit continues to grow as a premier destination for conventions, trade shows and events and win over audiences with its unique blend of grit and innovation.”

The venue hosted 146 events in 2023 with over 457,000 attendees. The FY 2023 economic impact from the local, regional and international attendees is calculated to be $303.1 million.

Overlooking the Detroit Riverfront, Huntington Place features over 723,000 square feet of exhibit space. Its Grand Riverview Ballroom is Michigan’s largest banquet and event venue. The ballroom is 40,000 square feet, dividable with a retractable wall and complemented by glass-enclosed, 10,000 square feet of pre-function space and an open-air terrace overlooking the Detroit River and the skyline of Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The new ballroom has a 360-theater-seating capacity or 2,500 banquet seating.

Huntington Place has been ASTM / APEX certified since 2015 by the Events Industry Council and in 2019 obtained a LEED Gold Certification, making Huntington Place the largest LEED building in Michigan. The Huntington Place Green Committee meets regularly to promote sustainability practices. Highlights include strong food efficiency and donation program; composting; energy-consumption reduction; and specialized recycling, such as cardboard, kitchen oil, pallets, cans, bottles and upcycling.

The building has been recognized with numerous industry awards for excellence, including the prestigious U.S. Green Building Council Leadership Award for Building Performance. The public art collection at Huntington Place shares community stories by talented local artists.

About ASM Global

Award-winning ASM Global is the world’s No. 1 company widely recognized for creating and producing the foremost live entertainment and sports experiences. The company’s elite network spans five continents featuring a portfolio of more than 400 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention/exhibition centers and performing arts venues. Via its “Full-Circle Academy,” ASM Global translates its unique visionary ownership expertise into innovative project development plans and execution, content programming, custom-curated guest-immersive experiences, locally tailored solutions and optimal profitable revenue streams for its properties and surrounding communities. ASM Global also seeks to cultivate strong, inclusive relationships with the communities we work and live in while championing the welfare and development of our employees and small business partners, resulting in a more cohesive, resilient and vibrant community.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. asmglobal.com

About the DRCFA

On Sept. 15, 2009, operational control of TCF Center transferred to the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority under a collaborative agreement by the Michigan State Legislature; the City of Detroit; and Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Each of these entities, as well as an appointee of the Governor of the State of Michigan, has an appointed member on the DRCFA board. Lisa Canada serves as chair of the board. For more information, visit drcfa.org.