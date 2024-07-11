Half-Year Review of Mercialys’ Liquidity Agreement

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2024:

237,623 shares

Euro 4,306,374.15

For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:

345,930 shares

Euro 2,389,808.95

At December 31, 2023, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:

276,615 shares

Euro 3,786,986.04

In addition, the total transactions carried out between January 1, 2024 and June 30, 2024 are presented below: