Half-Year Review of Mercialys’ Liquidity Agreement

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2024:
- 237,623 shares
- Euro 4,306,374.15
For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:
- 345,930 shares
- Euro 2,389,808.95
At December 31, 2023, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:
- 276,615 shares
- Euro 3,786,986.04
In addition, the total transactions carried out between January 1, 2024 and June 30, 2024 are presented below:
|
|
Number of transactions
|
Number of shares
|
Amount in euros
|
Purchases
|
5,748
|
2,034,033
|
21,526,338.95
|
Sales
|
6,062
|
2,073,025
|
22,043,949.5