Half-Year Review of Mercialys’ Liquidity Agreement

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2024:

  • 237,623 shares
  • Euro 4,306,374.15

For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:

  • 345,930 shares
  • Euro 2,389,808.95

At December 31, 2023, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:

  • 276,615 shares
  • Euro 3,786,986.04

In addition, the total transactions carried out between January 1, 2024 and June 30, 2024 are presented below:

 

Number of transactions

Number of shares

Amount in euros

Purchases

5,748

2,034,033

21,526,338.95

Sales

6,062

2,073,025

22,043,949.5

 

