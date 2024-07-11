VideoAmp Announces Industry-First Strategic Collaboration with Snap Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VideoAmp, a leading media measurement company revolutionizing advertising, today announced an industry-first strategic collaboration with Snap Inc. The social technology platform will integrate its first-party data, video, and augmented reality (AR) inventory into VideoAmp’s cross-platform planning solution, enabling advertisers to make strategic budget allocations to efficiently reach audiences across linear TV, streaming and digital platforms.

Leveraging VideoAmp's industry-leading big data and tech engine VALID, Snap Inc. also gains the ability to independently run supplemental measurement and planning alongside its core advertising. As AR adoption grows, VideoAmp's existing video planning capabilities will also offer a valuable solution for advertisers looking to explore and test new AR formats.

“This should be seen as a game-changing moment for the industry and cross-platform planning,” said Pete Bradbury, Chief Commercial and Growth Officer, VideoAmp. “We have the opportunity to meet consumers at every touchpoint and enrich the planning process by offering a more holistic solution across premium video and digital platforms. Now clients can have the insights they need to more effectively allocate their budgets to reach their target audiences and achieve stronger, better business outcomes. And that’s exciting.”

“At Snap, we help advertisers reach more than 800 million people on Snapchat every month and we’re excited to maximize the impact of their video campaigns with a comprehensive suite of video planning tools,” said Alexander Dao, Global Head of Agency Development & Sales Partnerships, Snap Inc. “VideoAmp’s planner is already familiar to many agencies and gives us an opportunity to provide advertisers with more choices to plan and measure across our video and first-to-market AR formats.”

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) has seen the benefit of VideoAmp and Snap Inc.’s recent collaboration. “How consumers engage with TV and video content is more fluid and diverse than ever as they traverse a rich media ecosystem,” said Megan Pagliuca, Chief Activation Officer, Omnicom Media Group. “Whether linear TV, streaming environments like CTV, social platforms like Snap or all of the above. What matters to us is understanding these complex consumption dynamics and reacting with smart decisions. Gaining visibility into Snap’s in-platform video consumption strongly supports our mission of holistic cross-channel video planning.”

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The company's three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and its AR glasses, Spectacles. For more information, visit snap.com.

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is a media measurement company revolutionizing advertising. By leveraging the power of currency-grade big data, VideoAmp’s solutions allow clients to access advanced audiences and real-time insights to plan, optimize and measure media investments across platforms. With these solutions, media sellers can increase the value of their inventory, while advertisers can benefit from increased return on investment. VideoAmp has seen incredible adoption for its measurement and currency solutions with 1400% YoY growth, 98% coverage of the TV publisher ecosystem, 11 agency groups and more than 1,000+ advertisers. VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit www.videoamp.com.