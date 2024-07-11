Grindr Launches In-App Access to Sexual Health and Safety Resources in 30 Countries Around the World

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND), the premier LGBTQ+ social connector, today announced it has partnered with several organizations to launch in-app access to sexual health and safety resources for its users in 30 countries around the world. This wide-reaching program is led by Grindr for Equality, the company’s social impact initiative. Grindr users across 30 countries, including Brazil, Kenya, Spain, and Namibia, are now able to access these vital sexual health and safety resources directly through a side drawer on the Grindr app’s home screen, gaining localized and real-time information on the issues that matter to them the most.

Since 2015, Grindr for Equality has worked towards a world where the lives of Grindr users and the global LGBTQ+ community are free, equal, and just, advancing initiatives that impact communities on issues such as safety and sexual health. Lack of access to HIV testing is one of the biggest obstacles in the fight against the global HIV epidemic, posing a particular burden for some Grindr users, such as those living in rural areas or those who are not “out” to their families. Additionally, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation threatens the safety of members of the queer community every day by criminalizing their fundamental identities. With its new partnerships and its ongoing work, Grindr for Equality aims to empower users with real-time access to critical information that helps combat this adversity.

The new safety and sexual health resources available on the Grindr platform are led by Grindr for Equality’s partnership with European Test Finder, a free online tool that helps users find nearby locations for testing and treatment of HIV, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C, and other STIs across the WHO European region. Grindr users across 24 countries supported by European Test Finder, including Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, France, Serbia, Slovakia, and Ukraine, are now able to quickly access vital public health services directly on Grindr. Grindr for Equality is also partnering with Ceska spolecnost aids pomoc, IntraHealth Namibia, IVOR Foundation, and The Love Tank to make additional sexual and mental health resources available to Grindr users in Czechia, Namibia, Bulgaria, and the United Kingdom, respectively.

In Brazil, Grindr for Equality is partnering with Ministério da Saúde, Departamento de HIV, Aids, Tuberculose, Hepatites Virais e Infecções Sexualmente Transmissíveis to provide in-app access to Onde encontrar a PrEP, a PrEP service locator. Grindr for Equality is also partnering with GALCK+ to provide Grindr users in Kenya with in-app access to Know Your Rights, a safety page designed to empower the Kenyan LGBQ community by informing them of their rights.

“Grindr is proud to partner with groups like CHIP and the EuroTEST Initiative that are hosting the European Test Finder to increase access to essential sexual health and safety resources for users around the world,” said Steph Niaupari of Grindr for Equality. “We’ve seen how in-app resources can help drive meaningful public health outcomes for the LGBTQ+ community, and we look forward to expanding the impact Grindr is able to achieve by providing a wider range of sexual health and safety resources to more of our global users.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Grindr to widen access to crucial testing and treatment for life-altering conditions such as HIV, Tuberculosis, and Hepatitis,” said Cæcilie Bom Kahama, project coordinator for the European Test Finder, at the secretariat of the EuroTEST Initiative, at CHIP in Denmark. “By helping more individuals quickly and easily access these public health services, Grindr is taking concrete steps to promote early diagnosis and care. We are grateful for the company’s leadership on this matter and hope this will encourage more people to test regularly and ultimately help reduce overall transmission.”

Today’s announcement builds on the success of Grindr for Equality’s existing partnerships to distribute free at-home HIV test kits directly to Grindr users across a growing list of countries including Georgia, Ireland, New Zealand, and the United States, as well as the City of London. In partnership with organizations including Building Healthy Online Communities, these programs have distributed more than 440,000 test kits to date. Grindr for Equality plans to launch similar initiatives and bring additional safety, sexual health, and advocacy resources to more Grindr users and members of the LGBTQ+ community around the world.

About Grindr Inc.

With more than 13.7 million monthly active users, Grindr has grown to become the Global Gayborhood in Your Pocket, on a mission to make a world where the lives of our global community are free, equal, and just. Available in 190 countries and territories, Grindr is often the primary way for its users to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Since 2015 Grindr for Equality has advanced human rights, health, and safety for millions of LGBTQ+ people in partnership with organizations in every region of the world. Grindr has offices in West Hollywood, the Bay Area, Chicago, and New York. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.