ICSA Selects Netradyne as New Fleet Safety Solutions Partner

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netradyne, an industry-leading SaaS provider of artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing and full-service video telematics focused on safety and driver coaching for commercial fleets, announced its partnership with the Independent Carrier Safety Association (ICSA) as its preferred fleet safety solutions vendor today. Chartered in September 2019, ICSA is a non-profit organization whose goal is to improve highway safety by engaging single-truck operators and small fleets in its safety mission. ICSA provides its members with no-cost safety consulting to ensure these carriers are doing everything they can to reduce risk and crashes.

“Forward-facing cameras are a key component of any truck safety program and a requirement for member carriers to qualify for reduced insurance rates under ICSA’s risk purchase group program,” said Karen Rasmussen, Executive Director at ICSA. “Our Board of Directors determined that carriers already using any of four approved major camera brands are not required to buy cameras from ICSA. Those members who still need to purchase cameras can qualify for a substantial discount from Netradyne.”

Most industry safety experts believe videos from on-road incidents are excellent coaching tools that can help even veteran drivers become better behind the wheel. With its advanced artificial intelligence and high-resolution video, Netradyne’s fleet safety solutions offer an excellent option for ICSA members to coach drivers and retain video evidence in case of a lawsuit.

“We are thrilled to partner with ICSA to bring sophisticated safety tools to small fleets and owner-operators,” said Adam Kahn, president of Netradyne. “The Driver•i device records and analyzes the entire drive. This, combined with premium AI and edge computing, enables it to understand the cause of events, recognize good driving, and offer specific suggestions for improvement.”

About ICSA:

The Independent Carrier Safety Association (ICSA), a non-profit membership organization founded in 2019, offers cost-effective safety tools and access to insurance coverage for qualified single-truck operators and small fleets. ICSA’s mission is to improve highway safety by engaging small truckers, who make up the bulk of the trucking industry in the U.S., by providing them cost-effective technology and safety tools not normally available to them. ICSA’s low membership dues and access to competitive insurance products allow everyone to join and receive safety benefits that lead to greater profitability. Visit our website today to learn more about ICSA at safecarriers.org.

About Netradyne:

Netradyne harnesses the power of AI and Edge Computing to revolutionize the modern-day transportation ecosystem. With Driver•i One, Netradyne is now a full service video telematics provider, and an industry leader in fleet safety solutions, immediately improving driver behavior, fleet performance and setting commercial vehicle driving standards. Driver•i, Netradyne’s AI fleet camera system, detects potential hazards, helping drivers make safer decisions and reducing risky behavior by up to 99%. Netradyne’s relentless pursuit of technological advancements and its unwavering dedication to improving road safety have positioned the company as a leader in the field. With its innovative AI and ML-based IoT solution, Netradyne continues to empower organizations worldwide to create safer road environments, protect lives, and build a sustainable future. Stay up to date with Netradyne on LinkedIn, Facebook, our blog, and in our newsroom.