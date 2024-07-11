SentinelOne® and Aon Collaborate to Enhance Strategic Cyber Services for Insureds

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in AI-powered security, and Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced a strategic collaboration through which Aon will leverage SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform to help gather internal security data from SentinelOne’s clients to more effectively profile and mitigate cyber risk.

SentinelOne will team with Aon in both its cyber brokerage process, which is facilitated by its global eSubmission and self-attestation patented platform Cyber Quotient Evaluation (CyQu), and through its industry-leading Stroz Friedberg global Incident Response service. This effort will serve to enhance the client value proposition of making better data-driven decisions and help organizations manage and mitigate cyber risk by providing more visibility into insurability drivers and cyber exposures.

Combining SentinelOne's cutting-edge Singularity Platform with Aon’s incident response prowess, organizations will now have access to a comprehensive suite of tools and services to proactively defend against, detect and swiftly respond to cyber incidents of all magnitudes.

“This alliance fortifies the shared capabilities of two leaders in the cybersecurity space and marks a significant milestone in our collective mission to combat evolving cyber threats with unparalleled expertise and innovative solutions,” said Christopher Bruno, Head of Strategic Alliances, Cyber Solutions, Aon. “Bringing together SentinelOne's AI-powered threat detection and response technology with Aon's extensive experience in managing and guiding clients through the most complex of breaches, will empower clients to navigate the challenging threat landscape with confidence and resilience.”

The combined solution will enhance the placement process with more verifiable risk data that helps to prioritize remediation activities and enhance the organization’s security posture.

“SentinelOne is thrilled to collaborate with Aon on risk mitigation initiatives that will save time and money for our clients,” said Barnaby Page, VP IR and Cyber Risk, SentinelOne. “Aon’s proactive CyQu self-attestation platform and incident response services, based on the SentinelOne Singularity Platform, can improve validation of cyber exposures for our mutual clients.”

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues in over 120 countries and sovereignties provide our clients with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that help protect and grow their businesses.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the world’s leading autonomous AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments—all trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.