WITTE Automotive Boosts Production Efficiency With Sequencing Solution by flexis, Part of Blue Yonder

STUTTGART, Germany & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WITTE Automotive, a leading company in innovative solutions for locking and actuation systems, has reached a milestone in production optimization with the go-live of the Sequencing solution for job scheduling by flexis AG, part of Blue Yonder, supporting the company in streamlining production planning and optimizing processes.

The Sequencing solution has enabled WITTE Automotive to replace manual planning processes, freeing up valuable time for the planners and unlocking new potential for enhanced productivity. With a focus on transforming production processes, WITTE Automotive has leveraged the Sequencing solution to plan the painting line of door handles at their facility in Ostrov, Czech Republic.

"The flexis solution impressed us with its seamless integration into our existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, by enabling an effortless creation of the interface. Thanks to the flexis Sequencing solution, we have already achieved a 50% reduction in planning time," said Alen Sojkic, project manager, WITTE Automotive.

According to Joerg Arnold, a consultant for WITTE Automotive and who specializes in production planning processes with a background at the Fraunhofer Institute: "A seamless, paperless process should be established to support the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) in areas such as planning, quality assurance, and maintenance. During a rigorous selection process, only the flexis solution demonstrated the capability to integrate existing customer data into a software demo and meet all necessary constraints for the sequential arrangement of orders in the paint shop as standard."

WITTE Automotive aims to simplify its supply chain processes and strategically leverage the Sequencing solution for:

Automated Planning : The Sequencing solution introduces state-of-the-art automation to production planning. By intelligently analyzing production orders, constraints, and available resources, the solution generates optimized production schedules, enabling better decision-making quickly and effortlessly.

: The Sequencing solution introduces state-of-the-art automation to production planning. By intelligently analyzing production orders, constraints, and available resources, the solution generates optimized production schedules, enabling better decision-making quickly and effortlessly. Seamless Integration : The Sequencing solution integrates seamlessly with WITTE Automotive's existing IT infrastructure, ensuring a smooth transition without disrupting ongoing operations. This cloud-based solution is designed to work harmoniously with other software applications, enhancing overall efficiency and transparency across the production chain.

: The Sequencing solution integrates seamlessly with WITTE Automotive's existing IT infrastructure, ensuring a smooth transition without disrupting ongoing operations. This cloud-based solution is designed to work harmoniously with other software applications, enhancing overall efficiency and transparency across the production chain. Continuous Improvement: Dedicated to driving continuous improvement, the Sequencing solution helps WITTE Automotive identify bottlenecks, optimize workflows, and enhance overall operational performance. It fosters an environment of ongoing refinement and optimization.

“We are proud of the positive feedback received from the WITTE Automotive project team and the remarkable results they have achieved. This not only validates the strategic value proposition of our solutions but also underscores their key characteristics that enable a future-proof supply chain in terms of scalability. Such scalability ensures seamless expansion to other processes within the current plant or to additional plants. WITTE exemplifies how competitive advantages can be realized in the challenging Automotive supplier industry thanks to cutting-edge technologies that support their strategic objectives," said Philipp Beisswenger, corporate vice president and head of flexis, part of Blue Yonder.

