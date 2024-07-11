Thrive Acquires The Longleaf Network

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thrive, a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, Cloud, and IT managed services has announced the acquisition of The Longleaf Network, a leading North Carolina-based provider. The Longleaf customers will now have access to cutting edge solutions driven by Thrive’s global Security Operation Center (SOC) & Cloud Footprint, backed by their 1,300 expert technology employees worldwide. The combination of the local North Carolina team with Thrive’s 24x7x365 service delivery mandate will greatly enhance the customer experience and provide additional technology ROI.

Thrive’s commitment has always been to continue growing, expanding, and innovating to provide the best technology solutions for their clients. With a similar culture of prioritizing customer success, The Longleaf Network will enable Thrive to expand its reach to North Carolina, giving its customers access to Thrive’s global technology outsourcing services with the dedicated level of service they’ve come to expect. Together, Thrive and The Longleaf Network will ensure that every business they work with has the resources needed to achieve their desired business outcomes while accelerating their digital transformation journeys.

“The Longleaf Network has a proven track record of bringing customer-first IT strategy and services to clients across North Carolina – a culture that resonated with us from the beginning,” said Rob Stephenson, CEO of Thrive. “The Longleaf partnership will provide us with a strong market presence in a very desirable North Carolina footprint to expand our client base via our NextGen platform.”

The acquisition comes at a time of continuous growth for Thrive, having completed ten previous acquisitions over the past two years, as well as double-digit organic growth via widespread adoption of their cybersecurity, Cloud, and managed services platform. The company continues to add to their list of offerings, including Thrive Incident Response & Remediation and Dark Web Monitoring, to ensure Thrive delivers the most advanced and beneficial solutions to their customers.

“The Triad is a vibrant market and we’re proud to be the preferred local technology outsourcing provider for so many of the businesses that drive our region’s economy,” said Trey Miller, CEO at The Longleaf Network. “Thrive’s POD approach to matching each client with subject matter experts aligns with our mission of delivering localized and customized service to every client. With Thrive’s partnership, we can deliver even better support in our local market while expanding our offerings to increase ROI for our clients.”

About Thrive

Thrive delivers global technology outsourcing for cybersecurity, Cloud, networking, and other complex IT requirements. Thrive’s NextGen platform enables customers to increase business efficiencies through standardization, scalability, and automation, delivering oversized technology returns on investment (ROI). They accomplish this with advisory services, vCISO, vCIO, consulting, project implementation, solution architects, and a best-in-class subscription-based technology platform. Thrive delivers exceptional high-touch service through its POD approach of subject matter experts and global 24x7x365 SOC, NOC, and centralized services teams. Learn more at www.thrivenextgen.com or follow us on LinkedIn.