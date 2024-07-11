Moloco Forms Strategic Partnership to be the Exclusive Machine Learning Engine that Powers Topsort’s Retail Media Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moloco, a leader in operational machine learning (ML) and performance advertising, announces a strategic investment in Topsort, an artificial intelligence and auction-based retail media infrastructure company. This investment underscores Moloco's commitment to advancing innovative advertising technologies and shaping the future of retail media. As part of this collaboration, Moloco will be the ML engine that powers Topsort’s retail media infrastructure and will make a financial investment in Topsort.

By pairing Moloco's advanced ML and personalization capabilities with Topsort's unique auction-based algorithm and simple user interface, the two companies will optimize ad personalization, enhance customer experience while exceeding the expectations of advertisers, and create a better revenue lift on ad spend. The combination of the two technologies will also enable higher click-through rates (CTR), optimized budget utilization for existing ad spend, and a seamless customer journey free of disruption.

“Moloco’s retail media platform utilizes sophisticated deep learning and transformer models to predict user behavior, serve relevant ads, and produce strong ROI for advertisers,” said Brandon Maultasch, CFO, Moloco. “We’re excited to continue our momentum by supporting Topsort and Topsort's customers with our advanced ML capabilities.”

Moreover, customers will now be able to increase ad load without sacrificing performance, thanks to the advanced capabilities integrated into Topsort’s platform, the fastest API first offering of its kind in the market.

"Our new technology means two big things for retailers: first, they will now have world-class technology to make the most of their customer data. Second, they can now recommend products just like Amazon does, which many retailers couldn’t do before,” said Francisco Larrain, CTO and co-founder of Topsort. “We’re here to level the playing field and make advanced technology accessible to all retailers, helping them improve their customer experience and boost their sales."

This investment represents an expansion of Moloco’s offerings in the retail media space. Moloco Commerce Media enables retailers and marketplaces to build their own ML-powered advertising business. The platform utilizes Moloco’s advanced ML infrastructure and proprietary models to help customers launch profitable advertising businesses in a matter of weeks. To learn more about Moloco Commerce Media, please visit: https://www.moloco.com/solutions/moloco-commerce-media.

About Moloco

Moloco’s mission is to empower businesses of all sizes to grow through operational machine learning. With Moloco’s machine learning platform for growth and performance, every app publisher, commerce marketplace, and streaming business can now unlock the value of their unique, first-party data. Moloco Ads enables performance marketers to scale user acquisition for mobile apps through our advanced machine learning models. Moloco Commerce Media is an enterprise software solution that enables retailers and marketplaces to build their own ad business with a flexible solution that delivers relevance, results, and automation for scaled and streamlined ad operations. Moloco Streaming Monetization enables streaming media companies to revolutionize their monetization strategy by building an outcomes-based ad business that delivers relevancy for users and results for advertisers. Moloco was founded in 2013 by a team of machine learning engineers and has offices throughout the US, the UK, Germany, Korea, China, India, Japan, and Singapore.

About Topsort:

Topsort is the leading AI and Auction-based retail media infrastructure transforming retailers and marketplaces into top ad networks on par with industry giants. Through seamless integration, Topsort provides a comprehensive Bidless™ retail media tech stack featuring highly flexible API tools, an industry-leading privacy-safe clean room with robust online and in-store attribution, and a transparent ad network for streamlined media buying across multiple ad networks.

In just three years since launch, Topsort has raised $38 million in funding from investors like Pear Ventures, Quiet Capital, FJ Labs, and Upload Ventures. This capital fuels Topsort's mission to lead the transition to cookie-less advertising. Topsort's innovative solutions are trusted by global brands like Poshmark, Cencosud, Unilever, Coca-Cola, L'Oreal, General Mills, Falabella, Glovo (Delivery Hero), Atida, Phillips, and many more marketplaces, retailers, and advertisers. Book a demo with Topsort today.