QuSecure Collaborates with NVIDIA’s Revolutionary cuPQC Initiative to Advance Post-Quantum Cryptography

QuSecure™, Inc., a leader in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), today announced it has joined NVIDIA and a select group of technology leaders in supporting NVIDIA's cuPQC, a recently launched pioneering library set to redefine cryptography in the quantum era. NVIDIA's cuPQC leverages the unmatched parallelism of NVIDIA GPUs to meet the rigorous demands of next-generation security algorithms, marking a monumental leap in bringing PQC to environments that stand to benefit most from their protection, including telecommunications, insurance, banking and finance, critical infrastructure, and the public sector, all of which QuSecure currently and actively supports.

Refactoring Security for the Quantum Threshold

The threats from quantum computing pose unprecedented challenges to current cryptographic standards, with the potential to compromise the public keys safeguarding today’s communications, including the global internet. Recognizing this urgency, governmental and industry efforts are intensifying to devise robust PQC solutions, with cryptographers working on advanced algorithms to replace today’s public keys. QuSecure, at the forefront of cryptographic innovation, is supporting and collaborating with NVIDIA to promote the availability of potent computational resources to foster the development and validation of advanced algorithms destined to replace existing public keys.

“QuSecure is proud to collaborate with NVIDIA as part of a vital alliance under the Linux Foundation, dedicated to cultivating an open-source repository of post-quantum algorithms and applications,” said Rebecca Krauthamer, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at QuSecure. “NVIDIA’s commitment to empowering developers in the post-quantum cryptography domain with cuPQC now accessible in an open beta release is particularly important in this global effort, as cyberattacks on data and networks are growing exponentially every year.”

Unleashing Unprecedented Speeds with Hopper and cuPQC

In groundbreaking benchmarks, cuPQC has already demonstrated remarkable acceleration of Kyber, a leading candidate for securing quantum-resistant keys, achieving speeds multiple times faster on an NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU than on traditional CPU benchmarks. The forthcoming NVIDIA Blackwell architecture GPUs are optimized for the intricate integer mathematics pivotal in cryptography and aim to amplify this acceleration.

