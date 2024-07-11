Accelerated Bio and Pluristyx create Clinical Grade Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells from Reprogramming Human Trophoblast Stem Cells

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accelerated Biosciences ("Accelerated Bio"), in partnership with Pluristyx, proudly announces the successful creation of clinical grade induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) lines using a novel starting material.

This groundbreaking achievement utilizes Accelerated Bio’s pre-implantation human trophoblast stem cells (hTSC) as the foundational material. hTSCs are ethically sourced, pre-implantation, low-passage (“young”) cells with unique plasticity and high expansion capacity.

Starting with hTSCs, Pluristyx® reprogrammed two separate donor stocks of GMP hTSCs with their proprietary mRNA reprogramming technology to generate multiple iPSC clones for use as seed stock for GMP master cell banks.

Benjamin Fryer, CEO of Pluristyx, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "Our partnership with Accelerated Bio aligns perfectly with our mission to make iPSCs more accessible to the industry. By leveraging our advanced reprogramming technology, we aim to diversify the iPSC market, offering more choices for cell therapy development."

Yuta Lee, CEO of Accelerated Bio, emphasized the advanced capabilities of the hTSC platform: "Our hTSC platform is not only the earliest ethically sourced pluripotent stem cell source but also one of the most dynamic and versatile. This collaboration with Pluristyx underscores the transformative potential of hTSCs in the cell therapy industry."

Research-use-only counterparts of the clinical grade hTSC-derived iPSC lines are available to test.

About Accelerated Biosciences

Accelerated Bio leads healthcare innovation by harnessing the groundbreaking potential of hTSCs to revolutionize precision medicine. Our hTSCs, originating from an early and ethical source, excel in genetic stability, natural immune privilege, and high expansion capacity. Our robust intellectual property portfolio ensures the freedom to innovate, empowering both Accelerated Bio and its partners. For more information, visit www.acceleratedbio.com.

About Pluristyx

Pluristyx, through its panCELLa Platform, offers a portfolio of unique iPSC-based technologies, proprietary genetic engineering, and related tool-products and services to provide end-to-end client support throughout the products’ lifecycle. Pluristyx is fast becoming the leading provider of gene-edited iPSC and cell therapy solutions, accelerating customers’ path to clinic, and providing the best and fastest route to commercialization for cell-based therapeutic products. For more information on Pluristyx, please visit www.pluristyx.com.