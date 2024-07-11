Archy Advances Dental Practice Management with Pearl’s Leading AI Capabilities

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl, the global leader in dental AI, and Archy, the fastest growing practice management software, today announced a new partnership to integrate Pearl’s Second Opinion® within Archy’s native imaging platform.

As the dental industry continues to evolve, this new partnership reflects Archy’s continued commitment to providing its users with the most advanced tools and technologies to streamline operations, optimize workflows, and improve patient outcomes. Archy’s all-in-one practice management software is designed to help dental practices reduce costs by eliminating the need for multiple add-on software packages, offering all services, from payroll to charting to patient engagement tools, in one streamlined solution.

"At Archy, we empower dental practices with cutting-edge technology, providing a true one-stop-shop for everything they need to run their practice efficiently,” said Archy CEO, Jon Rat. “Partnering with Pearl to integrate their advanced AI capabilities into our all-in-one practice management software was a natural step, as we believe AI is the future of dentistry."

Pearl's Second Opinion® enables increased patient understanding and improved visualization of dental conditions, leading to more effective patient communication and higher treatment acceptance rates. Through advanced computer vision technology, Second Opinion helps dentists identify and highlight key pathologic and non-pathological findings in patients 12 and older, including dental caries, bone loss, root abscesses, calculus, faulty restorations, impactions, crowns, fillings, and more.

“Archy is changing practice management by blending its unique technical expertise with real-world dental experience, equipping dental practices across the U.S. with a centralized solution that checks all the boxes of running an effective practice,” said Pearl founder and CEO, Ophir Tanz. “We look forward to working with Archy on our shared mission to empower dental providers with the AI-powered insights they need to deliver better oral health outcomes to patients.”

Second Opinion® will now be included in Archy's Platinum plans and is also available as an upgrade to the Gold plan. Existing Archy customers interested in adding Pearl to their accounts can reach out to support@archy.com. Dental professionals who are unfamiliar with Archy and interested in learning more about how the software works with Pearl can also book a demo at archy.com.

About Pearl

Pearl is an AI-driven company committed to enhancing patient care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by a team with decades of experience developing successful, enterprise-grade computer vision solutions, Pearl introduced the first-ever FDA-cleared AI capable of reading and instantly identifying diseases in dental x-rays. With regulatory clearance in 120 countries, Pearl's AI assists dentists in making precise clinical decisions and effectively communicating with patients, thereby transforming the dental care experience worldwide. As dentistry’s global AI leader, Pearl is committed to the ongoing innovation of robust, accessible AI tools that improve patient health outcomes and build greater trust in dental medicine. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/getdemo.

About Archy

Archy is the fastest-growing practice management software, designed to help dental practices save both time and money. Founded with the mission to modernize dental practice management, Archy offers an all-in-one suite of cloud-based tools, including scheduling, online forms, insurance claims processing, imaging, two-way texting, email marketing, reporting, and much more. By eliminating the need for physical servers and third-party software for functions like imaging and patient communications, Archy helps dental practices streamline operations and reduce costs. Trusted by dental professionals nationwide, Archy is committed to continuous innovation, providing user-friendly and scalable solutions that enhance patient care and practice efficiency. To request a demo, please visit archy.com/demo.