Catalyze and Cushman & Wakefield Collaborate to Provide Renewable Energy Solutions for C&I Real Estate

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catalyze, a fully integrated developer and Independent Power Producer (IPP) of distributed renewable energy assets, today announced a strategic partnership with Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm. The partnership aims to expand the adoption of solar and storage technologies across commercial and industrial (C&I) real estate in the United States, increasing operating income, reducing utility costs, reaching ESG goals, and alleviating stress on the power grid.

Through this partnership, a Cushman & Wakefield team led by Nick Zarnin, Jonathan Serko, Gary Greenspan and Gene Slageter will work closely with Catalyze’s team led by Mike Williams, Bob Stickney and Jimmy Joe Granito to identify and secure new opportunities for renewable energy installations. Leveraging Cushman & Wakefield's extensive network, industry expertise and strategic insights, Catalyze seeks to broaden its reach and make sustainable energy solutions more accessible to businesses across a range of diverse industries.

“ This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy among commercial and industrial customers, benefiting both tenants and building owners,” said Jared Haines, CEO of Catalyze. “ It's been a pleasure working with Cushman & Wakefield, and by combining our experience and expertise in the C&I market, we can more effectively deploy impactful renewable energy solutions at scale. Not only can Cushman help its clients reach their ESG goals but also increase their Net Operating Income (NOI) by adding new lease and rental income for areas used for installations.”

The real estate sector accounts for approximately 40% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions globally.1 Cushman & Wakefield set ambitious emissions reduction targets to not only reduce absolute GHG emissions from its corporate operations, but also in the facilities the firm manages on behalf of its clients, which are some of the world’s largest commercial real estate owners and occupiers. This partnership aligns with the company’s commitment to provide a unique suite of integrated sustainability solutions that help our clients achieve their net-zero ambitions, reduce operational costs and add value to real estate assets.

“ We recognize Cushman & Wakefield plays a vital role in shaping a sustainable future for real estate. Our strategic partnership with Catalyze is a testament to our shared commitment to decarbonize the built environment by being at the forefront of the clean energy revolution,” said Jessica Francisco, Cushman & Wakefield's Chief Sustainability Officer. “ Together, we are poised to advance the adoption of solar and storage technologies while driving down costs for our clients.”

This partnership builds on Catalyze’s momentum in the C&I sector, having recently announced the operation of a solar and storage project installed at 66 Galen, a purpose-built life science building in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Catalyze

Catalyze is a fully integrated developer and Independent Power Producer (IPP) of distributed renewable energy assets. By combining its proprietary technology, financial strength, and expertise in rooftop solar, community solar, and batteries, it delivers standardized, yet configurable systems that meet their partners’ unique needs. These offerings enable commercial and industrial property owners, operating companies, and their customers to extract greater value from their assets, take increased responsibility and ownership of their energy profile, and ultimately become part of the clean energy transition. Catalyze owns two proprietary technologies – REenergyze, an origination-to-operations software integration platform that helps accelerate and scale the nationwide adoption of commercial and industrial solar and storage, and SolarStrap, a proprietary mounting technology to install rooftop panels. To learn more, visit www.catalyze.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in nearly 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2023, the firm reported revenue of $9.5 billion across its core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. It also receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture and commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), sustainability and more. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.

