Perosphere Technologies and M3 Medical Sign Distribution Agreement for Point-of-Care Coagulometer in Ireland

DANBURY, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perosphere (Perosphere Technologies Inc.), a private medical technologies company, today announced that it has signed an agreement with M3 Medical, a leading Irish medical device distributor, for the exclusive distribution of Perosphere’s innovative Point-of-Care (PoC) Coagulometer in Ireland.

With this agreement, Ireland will be the first country in which Perosphere’s PoC Coagulometer will become available to hospitals and health facilities.

Many patients require anticoagulants, which help prevent blood clots and stroke. Perosphere’s PoC Coagulometer is the only pharmacodynamic, reagent-free diagnostic tool for use at the point-of-care, i.e., bedside. The PoC Coagulometer test results can assist doctors and other health care professionals (HCPs) in the rapid diagnosis of coagulation status and enabling informed treatment decision-making in emergency and other medical settings. The PoC Coagulometer provides HCPs with diagnostic results in 3-8 minutes.

Perosphere’s PoC Coagulometer has a CE Mark in the European Union.

“We are excited to partner with M3 Medical based on the company’s longstanding expertise and demonstrated success in the medical device market to improve patient care,” said Daryl Mootoo, Chief Operating Officer of Perosphere. “We trust in M3 Medical’s capabilities to bring Perosphere’s PoC Coagulometer to healthcare providers in Ireland and help us change the current standard of testing and care in anticoagulation management.”

“When searching for a distributor for Ireland, in addition to operational excellence, we also wanted a partner with a well-established team,” said David Walker, Vice President of Sales for Europe of Perosphere. “M3 Medical has deep relationships with clinicians, hospitals, and clinic decision-makers, making them an ideal partner.”

M3 Medical is a leading medical device distributor for interventional cardiology, radiology, neuroradiology, vascular surgery, and cardiac rhythm management in Ireland and the United Kingdom. M3 Medical operates under Uniphar Medtech, a European medical device distributor headquartered in Ireland with a presence across 21 markets.

“We recognize the value of Perosphere’s unique coagulation testing device, especially in Ireland given the widespread use of anticoagulants and the unmet need for fast and complete coagulation diagnosis,” adds Robbie Dolan, Business Unit Leader – Ireland of M3 Medical. Mr. Dolan added, “We are proud to enter into this exclusive agreement in order to help improve patient outcomes and reduce health system costs in Ireland.”

About Perosphere Technologies

Perosphere Technologies is changing the way decisions are made at the point-of-care in hospitals and outpatient clinics for patients at risk for bleeding. A private medical technologies company, Perosphere is focused on development and commercialization of the novel PoC (point-of-care) Coagulometer, which quickly informs diagnosis, treatment, and prevention decisions through precision data, made immediately accessible to all. It is the only PoC diagnostic tool that effectively and swiftly tests clotting times across drug classes, including the Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs). The PoC Coagulometer serves to help establish a new standard of care for patients on anticoagulant therapies or at risk for bleeding, and has the potential to improve efficiency, provide significant cost savings, and support better patient outcomes. The PoC Coagulometer has a CE Mark in the European Union and is not FDA cleared in the United States.

About M3 Medical

M3 Medical is a premier distributor of cutting-edge medical devices, specializing in interventional cardiology, radiology, neuroradiology, vascular surgery, and cardiac rhythm management. Our expertise lies in identifying and introducing innovative technologies to healthcare professionals across Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Our team's commitment to excellence is evident in our passion, dedication, and deep market knowledge. We pride ourselves on fostering strong customer relationships and delivering unparalleled service, ensuring optimal device efficiency for healthcare providers and improved patient outcomes.

As part of Uniphar Medtech, a leading European medical device distributor with a presence in 21 markets, M3 Medical leverages an extensive support network. This strategic alliance enhances our ability to serve our distributors and partners, providing them with comprehensive resources and expertise across diverse healthcare landscapes.

For further information contact us at www.m3.ie or +353 1 5568800.