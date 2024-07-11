Orangetheory Fitness Announces Bluegrass Fitness (an affiliate of Manna Capital Partners) Acquisition of 18 Florida Studios

BOCA RATON, Fla. & LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orangetheory Fitness today announced that Bluegrass Fitness, an affiliate of Manna Capital Partners, LLC, has acquired 18 highly successful Orangetheory studios in the Orlando and South Florida markets, and has executed a multi-year development agreement covering Central and South Florida. This partnership marks Manna Partners’ first investment in the fitness sector.

Manna Partners has created one of the most successful franchise businesses in the country and brings a long history of operational and development expertise. Based in Louisville, KY, Manna Partners’ portfolio includes several nationally franchised restaurant brands. The firm continues to expand, now entering the fitness sector with this Orangetheory Fitness acquisition.

“This exciting new partnership with Bluegrass Fitness and Manna Partners will continue to drive same studio and new unit growth for Orangetheory Fitness in the Orlando and South Florida markets, helping fulfill our mission of bringing More Life to members throughout the region,” said Dave Long, co-founder and CEO of Orangetheory Fitness. “Our new partner’s culture, operations focus, and long-term outlook aligns perfectly with our model for success.”

“Manna Partners identified the fast-growing fitness sector as a prime area for expansion due to its substantial value proposition,” said Kevin Attkisson, Co-Founder of Manna Partners and Bluegrass Fitness. “With Orangetheory Fitness’ proven track record, national presence, and focus on innovation, the brand stood out as an ideal fit for our company’s strategic vision. We look forward to aggressively expanding our Orangetheory business through new unit development as well as strategic acquisitions.”

Orangetheory Fitness, which recently completed a merger of equals with Self Esteem Brands, is renowned for its heart rate-based group workouts, which combine science, technology and expert coaching to help members live longer, more vibrant lives. This transaction with Manna Partners will continue providing consumers with unparalleled fitness experiences.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® Fitness (orangetheory.com) is a heart rate-based group workout that combines science, technology and expert coaching to help members live a longer, more vibrant life. Orangetheory workouts are backed by science and designed to supercharge your metabolism and cardiorespiratory health for more results. The workouts utilize connected technology to track performance so members can view their detailed results in real time and monitor progress over time. Each of the workouts is led by a certified coach to ensure members of all fitness and ability levels can be successful and continually challenge themselves. One of the world’s fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory franchisees have opened more than 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 24 countries. Visit https://www.orangetheory.com/en-us/international-opportunities/ for global franchise opportunities.

About Manna Capital Partners

Manna Partners is a private company that focuses on developing and operating in multiple industries in the U.S. and internationally. This includes investing in sustainability and impact-oriented opportunities for minority and women-owned businesses and communities. For more information, contact Manna Partners at info@mannacappartners.com or by phone at 502.805.1329.