Clariant Chooses FourKites to Increase Efficiency, Response Times and Customer Satisfaction

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading supply chain visibility provider FourKites today announced it has been chosen by Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, to provide comprehensive supply chain visibility for its ocean shipments. In just six weeks after implementing FourKites, Clariant achieved its highest-ever tracking percentage for international shipments, paving the way for rapid return on investment, streamlined operations and improved customer satisfaction.

Clariant leverages the FourKites® platform to gain visibility into its ocean shipments through one unified, connected platform. FourKites will be used by all of Clariant’s internal stakeholders across all business units, as well as its customers. The global solution will provide critical alerts and updates, along with dynamic predictive estimated times of arrival (ETAs) throughout transit. This will help Clariant mitigate disruptions, reduce manual work and improve customer satisfaction.

“FourKites was the preferred solution that could help us gain real-time visibility on our ocean shipments and service enhancement for customers,” says Yannick Jehli, Head Global Logistics Solutions Services at Clariant. “The highly accurate ETAs enable us to automatically give all our global stakeholders the tracking data they need, exactly when they need it, without the hassle of multiple systems and inefficient manual tracking. Not only will this enhance our customers’ experiences, but it will help us stand out amongst competitors.”

Switzerland-based Clariant is a global leader in specialty chemicals whose company purpose includes working closely with its customers for meaningful impact, as well as leading the transition toward sustainability. It expects to track all ocean shipments globally with FourKites.

“The Clariant team told us they wanted to move from a reactive to a dynamic and proactive approach in predicting and preventing disruption of their shipments,” says Marc Boileau, Managing Director EMEA & APAC at FourKites. “FourKites will integrate all of Clariant’s ocean tracking information in a centralized platform, making it simple and straightforward for all users to access. As a result, the company will save valuable time and resources, and reduce overhead costs in the process.”

“The KPIs and analytics from FourKites will play a crucial role in managing our global supply chain,” continues Yannick Jehli. “Being able to track things like OTIF metrics and carrier performance will help us quickly spot areas of improvement and thus drive up customer service and efficiency throughout our global operations. We are looking forward to a long and successful partnership.”

About FourKites

