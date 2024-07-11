Granite Embarks on Multimodal Pathway in the Coachella Valley

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded an approximately $20 million contract by the Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG) to construct the next segment of what will ultimately be a 40-mile pathway in Southern California from Palm Springs to Thermal. This project completes segments in the cities of Palm Springs and Cathedral City. Project funding comes from CVAG and will be included in Granite’s second-quarter CAP.

The multimodal pathway will provide a route for pedestrians, bicyclists, and low-speed electric vehicles, reducing vehicular traffic. This pathway will not only connect communities but also provide residents with an alternative outlet for outdoor activity. Granite successfully constructed an on-street portion of the CV Link in Palm Desert in 2021. This new project aligns Granite’s home market strategy, further cementing its position within the Coachella Valley.

“Granite has been a proud member of the Coachella Valley community since 1992 and is honored to be a part of this transformative project,” said Bill Moore, Granite Vice President of Regional Operations. “We have a long history of constructing projects for both the City of Palm Springs and the City of Cathedral City, and much of our craft workforce that will construct this project resides right here in the Coachella Valley.”

Granite’s Desert Cities Asphalt Plant will supply a portion of the materials for the project.

The project is expected to begin in July 2024 and be completed in July of 2025.

