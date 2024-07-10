Odin Energy Solutions Partners with LocatorX to Provide Real-Time Visibility for Its New Hydrogen Fueling Network

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LocatorX, the trusted supply chain intelligence provider, today announced an exclusive agreement with Odin Energy Solutions to ensure real-time visibility for all of Odin’s hydrogen fueling stations throughout North America. Odin, providing America’s Leading Energy Solutions, is building a North American hydrogen fueling network to bring easy access to hydrogen everywhere in the United States and Canada at a price point less than diesel solutions over lifetime.

Leveraging LocatorX’s real-time visibility and data intelligence platform, Odin will guide its customers to its network of stations and guide delivery of hydrogen to customers in cities and everywhere in between.

In addition to the hydrogen network, Odin, with its partners, will be building drop yards near its stations to make trucker’s lives easier with overnight parking and drop and hook services. Odin will also tap LocatorX to provide secure visibility for their network of drop yards.

Odin’s hydrogen conversion program supports the company’s mission to ‘make it easy to convert to a beautiful, clean future.’ By signing up for hydrogen fuel subscriptions at a cost less than diesel, Odin will convert diesel trucks to hydrogen or subsidize purchase of new purpose-built hydrogen trucks at little or no cost to carriers and qualifying independent truckers.

Steven Minard, CEO of Odin Energy Solutions, commented, “Hauling up to 25% more freight, cheaper operation and maintenance, no more DEF, no vapor lock, no issues with cold weather start - hydrogen is just better. Partnering with LocatorX to know where our refueling resources are located at all times, in real-time, ensures that everyone can find where to refuel and in between stations, we can quickly deliver fuel, and, in as little as five minutes, you are on your way!”

“We are excited to partner with Odin and help drive adoption for their unique clean energy solution. We are committed to delivering not only visibility but also going beyond track and trace to provide reliable, high-quality data that enables our customers to confidently utilize AI and machine learning to optimize their business – across an extremely broad set of end applications. It is truly an honor to be chosen to provide this critical service to Odin as they work to transform the energy paradigm,” added Chester Kennedy, CEO of LocatorX.

For a limited time, Odin is offering no out of pocket cost conversions when qualifying customers sign up for fuel subscription programs. With over 100,000 trucks already enrolled, you can learn more and make your reservation at www.odinenergygroup.com.

About LocatorX

LocatorX’s trusted Supply Chain Intelligence Platform harnesses the power of the data it collects through its patented technology including a unique digital fingerprint it assigns to every individual product and/or asset. By leveraging the extensive amount of intelligence collected, companies can proactively engage through the entire product lifecycle, supply chain, and beyond. LocatorX specializes in MedTech, Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Aerospace, and Defense.

For more information visit www.locatorx.com.

About Odin Energy Group

America’s Leading Energy Solutions fit the way America does business at price points that ensure your profitability and fit your lifestyle. Odin offers cost effective, mature, safe and clean energy solutions for a beautiful future within reach for everyone. From energy independent housing to net zero skyscrapers and abundant low-cost hydrogen, we are changing the lives of Americans every day.

For more information visit www.odinenergygroup.com or email info@odinenergygroup.com.