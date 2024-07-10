‘Bones Love Milk’ Teams with Alta Dena and TruMoo to Bring Skateboarding for a Cause to Ventura’s Surf Rodeo

VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The “Bones Love Milk” skate team, sponsored by the California Milk Processor Board (creators of got milk?), teamed with Alta Dena and TruMoo to host a philanthropic skate competition resulting in $10,000 donated by the winning team to the City of Hope Medical Center. The event took place throughout July 4th weekend at the Surf Rodeo event in Ventura.

Throughout the two-day event (July 5-6th), attendees of all ages were welcome to the activation to learn the fundamentals of skating with free skate coaching, participate in games for prizes, meet their favorite skaters, and re-energize with a cold bottle of milk.

Skateboard pro Dalton Dern won the best trick skateboarding competition donating $5,000; runner up Christopher Pierre-Jacques won $3,000 and Katelyn West came third giving $2,000.

Skating legend Christian Hosoi announced the competition while educating young skaters and their families on the benefits attained by drinking milk. Hosoi gave out TruMoo longboards and boogieboards to enthusiastic audience members. While listening to live music from over 30 bands and enjoying the sun, many families escaped the heat with refreshing cold milk supplied by Alta Dena and TruMoo.

Milk provides essential nutrients—such as calcium, vitamin D and potassium—that maintain bone strength, boost muscle growth, and support healthy weight.

The Bones Love Milk initiative makes an impact in educating people of all ages on the important role that milk plays in a healthy diet. What makes this approach unique is the ability to “drop in” to a community like Ventura and partner with events such as Surf Rodeo, bringing fun and excitement within the skateboarding and surf culture so prominent across California.

“This event was very special to me,” said Terry Dana, Senior Vice President of the West for DFA Dairy Brands, “All the parties involved collaborated toward having a great couple days of fun, culminating in a professional skateboard contest with winnings donated to City of Hope for cancer research. It is amazing to see what can be accomplished when great people come together in a genuine way to improve health, communities, and people’s lives.”

About the CMPB

Since 1993, the California Milk Processor Board (CMPB), creator of the famous 'got milk?' campaign, has been committed to increasing milk consumption throughout California. One recent initiative, "Bones Love Milk," is dedicated to educating youth on the real benefits of milk as "nature's energy drink" in an unconventional way, showcasing how milk is a true nutrient powerhouse, delivering strong bones, energy, hydration and muscle recovery. The CMPB is funded by all California milk processors and administered by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The 'got milk?' trademark is a federally registered trademark and service mark. For more information, visit www.gotmilk.com.