Lineaje Awarded Coveted Contract by the Department of the U.S. Air Force

SARATOGA, Calif. & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lineaje, a leader in continuous software supply chain security management, today announced that Lineaje SBOM360 has been selected by the Department of the U.S. Air Force’s (DAF) for a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase 1 contract. As the industry’s first software supply chain and software bill of materials (SBOM) manager, SBOM360 will automate the detection and remediation of today’s most pressing software supply chain challenges within the U.S Air Force.

In the past year alone, more than 75% of software supply chains were exposed to cyberattacks —and 40% of organizations took a month or longer to recover. Due to the sensitivity of the data in applications built and bought by the U.S. Air Force and other federal entities, these organizations are often a top target for today’s adversaries.

SBOM360 supports the full life-cycle management of software that is sourced, built, sold, or bought by the U.S. Air Force. With our solution, the U.S. Air Force can ensure all software supply chain risks and threats are identified and remediated and meet organizations’ security policies and compliance mandates, such as Executive Order 14028, automatically. In addition, the U.S. Air Force will be able to search its software in seconds to find any newly discovered vulnerabilities and indicators of compromise (IOCs) within the most deeply embedded components, dramatically reducing discovery time. Lineaje generates a full lineage of software and discovers inherent and tampers risks by scanning source code, containers, mobile APKs, POM files, and even SBOMs. Lineaje can also generate SBOMs as well if you don’t already have one.

“Being selected for the STTR Phase 1 contract program is a testament to Lineaje’s commitment to revolutionizing the software supply chain security space,” said Javed Hasan, CEO and Co-founder, Lineaje. “SBOM360’s innovative and comprehensive approach will empower the U.S. Space Force and Department of the Air Force to fortify their defenses against cyberthreats. We are extremely proud to play a pivotal role in safeguarding the nation’s critical software infrastructure.”

The STTR Contract Program

The DAF began offering the competitive, awards-based Open Topic Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR)/STTR program in 2018 to expand the range of innovations the DAF funded. The programs are designed to encourage domestic small businesses to engage in federal research and development.

Recently, the Air Force Research Laboratory and SpaceWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force, partnered to streamline the SBIR and STTR process by accelerating the small business experience through a faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small businesses, and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. By completing Phase I of the program, Lineaje has established the scientific, technical, and commercial merit and feasibility of SBOM360’s innovation.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Lineaje

Lineaje provides a comprehensive governance platform for Software Supply Chain Security Management to companies that source, build, buy, or use software applications. The software supply chain contributes 95% of a company’s digital risk, with 56% of supply chain vulnerabilities remaining unpatched or going unfixed–exposing organizations and customers to cyberattacks. The Lineaje portfolio secures companies from these attacks and enables compliance through four integrated products: SBOM360, SBOM360Hub, Open-Source Manager (OSM), and Third Party Risk Management (TPRM). Lineaje empowers organizations to secure their software by mitigating risk and staying compliant–maintaining trust, transparency, and cost savings as a result.

About SpaceWERX

As the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a unique division within AFWERX, SpaceWERX inspires and empowers collaboration with innovators to accelerate capabilities and shape our future in space. Headquartered in Los Angeles, SpaceWERX employs 40 military, civilian and contractor personnel executing an annual $457 million budget. Additionally, SpaceWERX partners with Space Systems Command's Commercial Space Office (COMSO) as a collaborative program. Since it was aligned under AFRL in Aug. 2021, SpaceWERX has executed 906 contracts worth more than $690 million to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit spacewerx.us.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 6,028 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.