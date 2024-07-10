Alterra IOS Acquires 3 Industrial Outdoor Storage Sites in Atlanta MSA

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alterra IOS, a prominent player in the industrial outdoor storage (IOS) sector that has acquired over 270 properties nationwide, today announced the acquisition of three IOS properties totaling 28 acres in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The locations include the following: 0 Liberty Industrial Park in McDonough, Georgia; 2620 Campbell Boulevard in Ellenwood, Georgia; and 498 Tuggle Greer Drive in Buford, Georgia.

Each location is strategically situated within a large industrial pocket in their respective submarkets, offering functionality and convenient access to major highways.

“Alterra IOS continues to lean into the Atlanta MSA and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. The region has a lot of the ingredients we look for in a market, including a pro-business climate that is continually ranked near the top nationally by Site Selection Magazine, home to 19+ Fortune 500 Headquarters and the busiest airport in the world, continued investment in local and regional infrastructure, and proximity to the fastest growing port in North America in Savannah, GA,” said Charlie Totten, Senior Vice President, Alterra IOS. “All of these things create an environment conducive for aggregating a functional IOS portfolio.”

0 Liberty Industrial Park in McDonough, Georgia is currently under construction with an expected delivery timeline of Q4, 2024. The final product will be two Class A IOS facilities of 20,000 and 6,000 square feet on 12.5 usable acres collectively. The site offers quick access to I-75 and will have three separate entrances to facilitate convenient entry for multiple users.

2620 Campbell Boulevard in Ellenwood, Georgia is an existing Class A facility with a 24,500 square-foot maintenance shop and office spanning 10.5 paved acres. This irreplaceable IOS asset is zoned Heavy Industrial and located in the densely populated I-675 corridor with many of the blue-chip logistics and transportation tenants.

498 Tuggle Greer Drive in Buford, Georgia is a 5.3-acre site with multi-directional access via 1-985 and I-85. The entirety of the site is paved and includes approximately 39,000 square feet of warehouse and office space.

Alterra is one of the nation’s largest owners of industrial outdoor storage space, having acquired over 270 assets in more than 30 states across the U.S. As a vertically integrated investor, developer and operator of IOS, Alterra is uniquely positioned to serve companies in search of national connectivity to store equipment, machinery, vehicle fleets, shipping containers, building materials, retail inventory and more.

Park My Truck USA facilitated the acquisition of 0 Liberty Industrial Park. Steven Bridges and Nat Weikert of OnPace Partners will market 0 Liberty Industrial Park to prospective tenants.

Christian Samartino of Piedmont Properties and Jordan Camp of Oakley Brokerage Partners facilitated the acquisition of 2620 Campbell Boulevard.

Mendy Ruder of Lee & Associates represented Alterra in the acquisition of 498 Tuggle Greer Drive and will also market the site to prospective tenants.

About Alterra IOS

Alterra’s industrial real estate platform, Alterra IOS, is dedicated to providing real estate solutions through property acquisition, development, management & leasing for tenants in the heavy industrial & outdoor storage space. Focused on low-building coverage sites with large, stabilized yard space to accommodate an array of uses such as vehicle, material, and equipment storage, Alterra brings an institutional comprehension of the municipal & logistical complexities in securing mission-critical real estate for the often-overlooked sectors of the U.S. industrial landscape. Over the past six years, Alterra IOS has created tenant relationships in the transportation & logistics, vehicle storage, equipment rental, and building materials industries through the acquisition or development of over 270 properties across 30+ states as of Q2 2024. The dedicated team of investment, development, construction, and asset management professionals provide tenants the resources to grow and improve their businesses through site selection, development, and/or sale-leaseback transactions.