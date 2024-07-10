Funds Advised by Apax Partners LLP Fully Exit their Equity Position in Genius Sports

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius Sports”), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting, and media, today announces that Funds advised by Apax Partners LLP (“Apax Funds”) have fully monetized their equity interest in Genius Sports and no longer holds any shares in the Company. The Apax Funds first acquired a majority interest in Genius Sports in September 2018 and have supported the Company through a period of transformational growth over the last six years.

“Apax has been a tremendous partner to Genius Sports, and we are grateful for their valuable insight and expertise over the last six years,” said Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO. “Today marks the conclusion of a very successful partnership, and we look forward to welcoming this next chapter with the ongoing support of our high-quality institutional shareholders.”

