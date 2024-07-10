CommunityWFM and Kore.ai Form Partnership to Improve Contact Center Efficiency

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommunityWFM, one of the leading workforce management software solutions for contact centers, announced today that the company has formed a partnership with Kore.ai, the leader in generative and conversational AI platforms and solutions.

With this collaboration, CommunityWFM and Kore.ai will unite their joint capabilities to deliver modern, AI-first contact centers for automating customer interactions and driving agent productivity.

As a company focused on putting AI to work safely and responsibly, Kore.ai enables businesses to quickly deploy highly scalable contact centers. The Kore.ai Experience Optimization (XO) Platform has a contact center AI component that provides companies a simplified path to explore the use of AI automation for their customer service interactions across more than 40 voice and digital channels. It also enables human-assisted support when needed.

With spotlight capabilities like AI-driven agent assist, automated self-service, AI-based routing, and real-time coaching that are part of the XO Platform’s Agent AI, contact centers can streamline complex processes, vastly improve agent productivity and deliver better business outcomes while adhering to internal standards and regulatory/compliance requirements.

The workforce management solution provided by CommunityWFM enables contact centers to accurately forecast volume and identify the staffing and skill requirements to meet the anticipated demand. The partnership is aimed at building a joint offering to further improve customer service management and operational efficiencies within contact centers.

With both companies focused on improving the broader agent experience through ease of use, CommunityWFM solutions such as bidding (for shifts and time off) and automated shift adjustments align perfectly with the objectives of the Kore.ai XO Platform. CommunityWFM will also provide extensive agent data to Kore.ai for real-time analysis, through AI, to assist contact centers with identifying areas such as practical staff cross training opportunities to save time and reduce costs.

“We are excited to partner with Kore.ai and their technology which is changing the way contact centers operate,” said Daryl Gonos, CEO and Founder of CommunityWFM. “Working closely with such a forward-thinking company in the AI industry aligns directly with the automated and distinct workforce management solutions our company has developed over the past decade.”

“Advanced AI is reinvigorating all aspects of contact centers by delivering a technology that truly makes things easier for customers and agents alike,” said Kore.ai Global Head of Channel Partnerships, Sahil Rekhi. “This partnership will help us jointly drive a new wave of contact center innovation with greatly enhanced AI-enabled solutions to the market.”

Both the companies are working together to drive shared revenue. The companies have also displayed support at public facing events, including CommunityWFM attending the Kore Konnections event in April.

Please contact us to learn more about the partnership or for additional information about partner programs and opportunities.

About CommunityWFM

CommunityWFM provides a unique, modern, and automated approach to contact center workforce management technology. After spending over a decade combining forecasting, scheduling, intraday management, adherence monitoring, mobile capabilities, and more into a single application, the CommunityWFM solution remains unmatched in its sophistication and maturity. With two product versions, Enterprise and Essentials, CommunityWFM is delivered to customers and partners with a passion for service and world-class deployment and onboarding methodologies. Leading companies spanning many different geographies and industries rely on CommunityWFM every day as the backbone of their contact center operations.

To learn more about the product or to join our reseller network, visit us at www.CommunityWFM.com. You can also find us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI technology with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company’s innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from automated to human assisted and to build GenAI-enabled applications. Kore.ai takes an open approach allowing companies to choose the LLMs and infrastructure that best meet their business needs. Trusted by over 200 partners and 400 Fortune 2000 companies, Kore.ai helps them navigate their AI strategy. The company has a strong patent portfolio in the AI space and has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts. Headquartered in Orlando Kore.ai has a network of offices to support customers including in India, the UK, Middle East, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. For more information, please visit Kore.ai and follow the firm on LinkedIn.