Securian Financial Partners With Open Lending on Innovative Auto Loan Insurance Protection for Credit Unions

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securian Financial and Open Lending have announced a strategic partnership for Securian to provide insurance to credit unions and other auto lenders through the Lenders Protection™ program offered by Open Lending, a leading provider of automotive lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions.

“ We are excited about our partnership with Open Lending to help credit unions reach new members and grow their businesses,” said David Seidel, Securian Financial’s U.S. head of Affinity Solutions. “ The Lenders Protection program combines sophisticated analytics and enhanced underwriting with highly-rated insurance—empowering credit unions to offer more competitive loans to underserved borrowers within return and risk expectations. We are proud to be a new carrier in this program, bringing another Securian Financial solution to credit unions and auto lenders throughout the United States.”

“ We are pleased to add Securian Financial as an insurance partner for our Lenders Protection program,” said Chuck Jehl, Interim CEO of Open Lending. “ With high ratings and a long history and familiarity with our credit union and other lending institution customers, they are a great addition to our program.”

Credit unions and distributors interested in learning more can find a Securian Financial sales professional to talk to in their region at https://www.securian.com/contact-us/financial-institution-contact-form.html and contact Open Lending at https://www.openlending.com/contact-us/.

A go-to provider for financial institutions and associations

Securian Financial’s Affinity Solutions business is a go-to provider of insurance and other protection products to more than 6,000 financial institutions and associations in the United States and Canada. Securian Financial offers a diverse portfolio of specialty property & casualty, life, accident and supplemental health product options—all backed by customized solutions and exceptional service.

ABOUT SECURIAN FINANCIAL

To be confident in your financial future, you need to trust the strength and commitment of the companies you choose to work with. For more than 140 years, the Securian Financial family of companies has been developing innovative insurance and retirement solutions to meet the evolving needs of individuals, families and businesses. Offered through partnerships with employers, financial professionals and affinity groups, our products help bring peace of mind to more than 23 million customers throughout the United States and Canada. We are trusted by our partners and customers to fulfill our purpose of helping to build secure tomorrows. For more information about Securian Financial, visit securian.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

ABOUT OPEN LENDING

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit openlending.com.

This is a non-admitted product and may be placed with/procured from a surplus lines insurer only by a properly-licensed surplus lines broker. Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions.

Securian Financial is the marketing name for Securian Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries.

DOFU 7-2024

3701895